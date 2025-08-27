AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Actor Tenoch Huerta Breaks Silence On Namor Return; Hints At Scenes With Vanessa Kirby

Tenoch Huerta has spoken for the first time about reprising his role as Namor in Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like he has already filmed scenes with Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Back in 2023, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in the Marvel Studios sequel, was hit with some very serious allegations by saxophonist María Elena Ríos, who accused the actor of being a "sexual predator" in a series of Tweets.

Huerta released a statement shortly after, categorically denying Rios' claims and calling them “false and completely unsubstantiated.” However, the actor did decide to drop out of a Netflix film titled Fiesta en la Madriguera, in which he was set to play the lead.

“Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera," the actor said in a statement via Variety. "It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

As far as we know, no charges were ever brought against Huerta, but accusations like these can quite easily derail a career, so we weren't sure if we'd ever see him as the Savage Sub Mariner in the MCU again. However, we learned that he would reprise the role for Avengers: Doomsday during the recent cast announcement.

Now, Huerta has spoken about his return as the aquatic anti-hero for the first time during an interview with Mexican news site La ReSolana.

Huerta revealed that he only found out that he was going to be part of the cast hours before the livestream.

“They practically told us around 12 at night, and at 5:30 in the morning, the livestream started, and they told us, ‘Hey, the news is about to drop.'"

He also indicated that a lot of the characters will have minor roles.

“There are like twenty-something characters involved in the story. It’s more condensed because they give everyone their bit of time... and all the [different] universes."

Finally, Huerta hinted that he has filmed scenes with The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby, referring to her as “a great and spectacular coworker.”

As Marvel Comics fans will likely be aware, this may be significant because the characters become romantically linked on the page. Can we expect some flirtation or even a full on affair between the two in Doomsday? It's certainly possible, although MTTSH has responded to the interview quotes with the following:

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/27/2025, 12:49 PM
This Man raped a famous saxophonist un México AND Get away whit it
Ikusa
Ikusa - 8/27/2025, 12:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - There's a reason for that.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/27/2025, 1:40 PM
@Malatrova15 - you forgot a word

"Allegedly"
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/27/2025, 12:50 PM
I thought Mr. lovehandles got me too'd
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2025, 12:51 PM

Pudgy clown jewelry Namor looked pretty bad. They need to streamline him and his jewelry so we can take him seriously.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/27/2025, 1:07 PM
@DocSpock - Bring the bulge back
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2025, 1:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

I get that a lot.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/27/2025, 12:53 PM
most characters will have minor roles?? whatttttttttt????

I though most of them would get at least 40 min each! damm it!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/27/2025, 12:54 PM
I wish they got an asian actor to play Namor
Kiba
Kiba - 8/27/2025, 12:56 PM
Ryan Coogler took too many liberties with Namor and his backstory.
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 8/27/2025, 1:02 PM
So Infinity War all over again then...I'm good with that
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/27/2025, 1:06 PM
Wasn’t he recently outed as a sexual predator? If so I’m not surprised that Disney feels the need to keep him around and promote him. Disney loves pieces of shit like that.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/27/2025, 1:08 PM
MCU really butchered Namor, one of the best characters from the comics!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 1:09 PM
If they do pursue a love/sexual connection with Sue and this Namor then she definitely has a type lol…

User Comment Image

However if Franklin has been taken then I could see that not happening given the urgency of the situation (unless Reed is distracted and Sue gets consoling from Namor).

Anyway , Doomsday is an ensemble so it makes sense that everyone has more condensed roles to play but I still think at the center of the story (as should be imo) is RDJ’s Dr. Doom who will likely be the “main character” as we find out his motivations , goals etc!!.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/27/2025, 1:12 PM
User Comment Image

