AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Photos May Confirm Return Of Two WAKANDA FOREVER Characters

It looks like Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is (or soon will be) filming in the Middle East, as several cast members were spotted having dinner in a restaurant in Bahrain.

Some photos have been shared online with Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Winston Duke (M'Maku), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), along with Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli, who played Namora and Attuma in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It seems the Savage Sub-Mariner will have some back-up from two of his most trusted Talokan warriors when he joins the fight against Doctor Doom... providing he doesn't choose the villain's side, that is!

Can we assume that these particular characters will be grouped together for the good chunk of the movie? It wouldn't be surprising if Shuri, M'Baku and Namor shared multiple scenes, but it is interesting that only one Thunderbolts* cast member is here. Other actors might well be joining them at a later date, of course.

The cast of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ were spotted together at dinner:



Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, Winston Duke and Hannah John-Kamen.



(📸: mrvicaiid | IG) pic.twitter.com/kVRF8HiLkq — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 25, 2025

NAMORA IS COMING HOME NOBODY MOVE pic.twitter.com/1tPNB5LdBK — sam* (@thunderbelova) May 25, 2025

The cast of 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' Winston Duke, Joe Russo, Simu Liu, and Anthony Mackie in Bahrain today.#AvengersDoomsday is Now in Production, In Theaters December 18, 2026! pic.twitter.com/uew4IKo1AT — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) May 25, 2025

HANNAH/AVA STARR HAS LONG HAIR IN DOOMSDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/U1ANhcUdT7 — Gab🍁 CEO of Starrlight (@Thunderqueers) May 25, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America