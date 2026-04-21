Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Has Been Recreated In LEGO Form

Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Has Been Recreated In LEGO Form

It doesn't look like we're going to see any leaks from CinemaCon at this stage, but - while this isn't much consolation - we do have the much-discussed Avengers: Doomsday trailer in LEGO form...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday (we have seen several character-focused vignettes) debuted during CinemaCon last week, and even though the footage was not released, detailed breakdowns have been doing the rounds online.

Leaks often occur after SDCC, but security was said to be extra vigilant in Las Vegas, with several people reportedly ejected before they could even point their phones at the screen.

At this point, a leaked version of the trailer being shared online seems highly unlikely, but we do have a recreation of the footage in LEGO form!

The short video doesn't cover everything that was shown in the CinemaCon teaser, but we do get the main talking points: Thor's rallying speech to his fellow heroes, Gambit facing off against Shang-Chi, Mystique transforming into Yelena Belova, and Doctor Doom stopping Thor's Stormbreaker attack with one hand.

We're not sure when the first official Doomsday trailer (which may not be the same one that Marvel screened at CinemaCon) will be released, but mid-June has been rumored.

Scooper MTTSH has also shared a couple of MCU-related rumors, which you can check out below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Kadara
Kadara - 4/21/2026, 9:24 AM
They should have had the Iranians create this, it would've been even more epic than the actual trailer 😔

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