AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Spotlights Johnny Storm's New Look; More Details On Thor & [SPOILER]'s Costumes

Though there's still no sign of the Avengers: Doomsday leaked photos themselves (they are legit, but nobody wants to get the source in trouble by posting them), artist @AjepArts has been sharing his interpretations of the characters featured in the images.

Next up is The Fantastic Four's resident hot-head, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), who, like Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), won't be changing up his previous look too much for his MCU return (he's basically just added a jacket to the costume he donned at the end of First Steps). He does seem to be sporting a slightly longer hairstyle, however.

Spoilers ahead.

AJ has also shared some new info on the costumes Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are wearing in the photos.

Apparently, the God of Thunder will look a lot like he did in Avengers: Infinity War, with shorter hair and gold-coloured plates on his costume instead of black. Red Guardian looks just like he did on that leaked bag art, expect he isn't bald. We have already heard that Rogers is holding Mjölnir in his photo, but we now have a few additional details.

Steve is expected to take up the mantle of Nomad in Doomsday, but he is said to be wearing his civilian cloths (there's a chance he'll don a brand-new costume later in the movie) here, and the magical Asgardian hammer is "cracked."

Johnny Storm in Avengers: Doomsday pic.twitter.com/NGAqlOvHzb — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | WICKED ERA (@AjepArts) November 24, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America