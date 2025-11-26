AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Marketing Officially Begins As Disney+ Teases Doctor Doom's Return With FIRST STEPS Image

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Marketing Officially Begins As Disney+ Teases Doctor Doom's Return With FIRST STEPS Image

Disney+ LA has shared an image of Doctor Doom from The Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene, officially marking the beginning of promotion for Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday

Though the marketing push won't really get going until next month when the first trailer is released, Disney+ Latin America has begun promoting Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday on social media.

The streamer shared an official look at Doctor Doom alongside Franklin Richards from the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with the caption: "The World is Getting Ready for a New Event."

It sounds like Reed and Sue's son is going to be integral to the plot of these next Avengers movies, particularly Secret Wars. We have heard rumors that Franklin reminds the villain of his own son, who is said to have died along with his mother when a Multiversal incursion caused an accident on Doom's world. It's also been theorized that Doom's family were actually variants of Sue and Franklin, which would certainly be an intriguing development.

How exactly Doom is introduced in Avengers: Doomsday obviously remains to be seen, but several different sources have claimed that he will initially pretend to be an ally of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, using the fact that he looks so much like Tony Stark to gain their trust before his actual intensions are revealed.

Apparently, Doom is seeking revenge against Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who caused the incursion that resulted in the death of his family.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

