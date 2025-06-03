AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Doctor Doom's Connection To The X-MEN - SPOILERS

Ever since that massive Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, fans have been wondering about the inclusion of so many characters from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies. Will the mutants join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the battle against Doctor Doom and his forces, or will we see an Avengers vs. X-Men-inspired situation unfold?

Recent rumors have pointed to the latter, but we haven't actually seen any evidence that the Avengers will clash with the X-Men yet. All photos from the set have confirmed is that the X-Mansion will come under siege from Sentinels at some point in the movie.

Now, Daniel Richtman claims to have confirmed a report from an unvetted source (might be worth keeping an eye on from now on, though) that Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom will "use the Sentinels to attack the X-Men."

If accurate, this would suggest that the Children of the Atom will side with the Avengers in this fight... unless they believe the Avengers were responsible for the attack!

There's been some speculation that Doom will enlist "evil" variants of Tony Stark's former teammates to pose as the actual 616 Avengers and wreak havoc throughout the Multiverse. It's an intriguing theory, and may now have some more weight behind it.

Josh from Den of Nerds weighed in on RPK's report with the following.

Yup! I bet the next thing Daniel reports will be about that X-Men universe being a Utopia 🧠 https://t.co/RiUkW8yjGM — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) June 3, 2025

In related news (well, rumor), MTTSH is claiming to have confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will indeed be back as Deadpool for Doomsday. The Merc With a Mouth wasn't part of the first cast reveal, but we do know that another is imminent.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America