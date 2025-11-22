AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Several Characters Beast Shares Scenes With - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Several Characters Beast Shares Scenes With - SPOILERS

In a new interview, Kelsey Grammer discusses his return as Beast in Avengers: Doomsday, and spills a few intriguing details on the characters the fan-favourite mutant shares scenes with...

Nov 22, 2025
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Kelsey Grammer is just one of several actors from 20th Century Fox's now defunct X-Men franchise that we'll see in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like Hank McCoy is going to have a fairly significant role in the movie.

While speaking to ET, the Frasier star - who appeared as Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels - spilled some intriguing details (maybe more than he meant to) on the actors he was most excited to work with, revealing a few of the characters we can expect to see Beast interact with in the process.

Beast will share the screen with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), and (sort of) Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

“I’m a big of Robert Downey Jr. I love him and he’s just a terrific fella," said Grammer. "We... sort of share a scene. I don’t wanna go too into that. I don’t know what I can say or not say.”

“I really had a great time with the new guy from Fantastic Four — Pedro, wonderful guy," he added. "I really, really enjoyed hanging out with him and we worked …together.”

Grammer trails off at this point, clearly aware that he may have said a little too much!

The news that Beast and Mr. Fantastic will have a chat (you can probably guess what they'll be discussing) is sure to build hype, as is the prospect of a Beast/Doom face-off - though Grammer's comments seem to suggest that they won't have a one-on-one interaction.

To be fair, actors from a movie sharing scenes with other actors from the same movie wouldn't usually be considered a spoiler, but with so much of Doomsday's plot still under wraps, it is interesting to learn that at least some of the returning X-Men will interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We have heard that the X-Men and the Avengers will do battle, but there's a good chance they will ultimately join forces once Doom's villainous machinations are brought to light.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

RUMOR: Spider-Man Donned A [SPOILER] Costume On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set; More (AI?) Costume Photos Leak
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2025, 10:09 AM
Controlled leaks on the internet and Kelsey Grammar saying whatever, it's insane how Feige just let's everything run rampant. Or he's doing it on purpose. At least Gunn debunks made up shit. I wish Feige had the Cojones
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/22/2025, 11:57 AM
@bobevanz -

There is no need for Feige to debunk anything.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/22/2025, 12:35 PM
@bobevanz - ∂afferent strategy. MCU is at a point where it doesn't matter what gets said. They love the big fake out too, like The Mandarin. They also could have debunked the whole Mephisto thing as well but chose to let that one run wild. The more crazy rumors the better.

The Gunn Joint is still too new so keeping some lid on things makes sense.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/22/2025, 1:49 PM
@bobevanz - Im quite certain grammar got a call from someone. All the rumors from random people on the internet are just rumors so there's no need to address it. maybe they are right maybe they are wrong. If he says one is wrong that's giving hints what's right. Why does everything need to be addressed in public? I prefer silence from the studio until a trailer. Hell half the stuff gunn has said was true hasn't panned out anyway
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/22/2025, 10:09 AM
Beast and Reed will be epic
Amaru
Amaru - 11/22/2025, 10:20 AM
Russos haven't really missed yet other then a few questionable scenes.

I have high hopes for this movie.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 10:34 AM
@Amaru - Yeah me too mainly because I’m the biggest Xmen fan. Im stoked that the original cast are returning. If you had told me two years ago that James Marsden would return to play Cyclops I would have said you are delusional and yet here we are. I’m thrilled that he and the rest of them are back. What a time to be an Xmen & Marvel fan! The Russo’s don’t miss. Everything they have done thus far with the MCU has been a win. This will be no different. I don’t really care if DD & SW fail to reach the expectations or heights that IW & EG did because for me at this point it’s all about fan service. Infinity War & Endgame were the pinnacle of the MCU. It’s ok if the quality in storytelling & filmmaking isn’t replicated with the next two flicks. I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy the show. Entertainment doesn’t always have to be five stars just to enjoy it.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/22/2025, 10:38 AM
@TheVisionary27 - you are a smart guy.
Im on the same exact boat. cant be more excited with Doomsday. well, yes, if they confirm all the other X-Men lol. But I can wait and be surprised on the theatre.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 10:22 AM

Death be not proud.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/22/2025, 10:36 AM
these X-Men actors will spoil the whole film once we get to Dec 2026 lol

first Alan Cumming, now Kelsey..... Lol.

I just love them. Hope all the ladies return too, they deserve it, damm
mountainman
mountainman - 11/22/2025, 11:21 AM
@gambgel - Famke is either lying through her teeth or not in it.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/22/2025, 12:06 PM
He’s saying “we worked… together” because they weren’t in the same room together filming lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 12:39 PM
Man , seeing Grammer’s Beast and Pedro’s Reed working together to do science-y stuff is gonna be surreal…

Can’t wait to see that , especially as someone who likes both of them in those roles!!.

