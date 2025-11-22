AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Several Characters Beast Shares Scenes With - SPOILERS

Kelsey Grammer is just one of several actors from 20th Century Fox's now defunct X-Men franchise that we'll see in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like Hank McCoy is going to have a fairly significant role in the movie.

While speaking to ET, the Frasier star - who appeared as Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels - spilled some intriguing details (maybe more than he meant to) on the actors he was most excited to work with, revealing a few of the characters we can expect to see Beast interact with in the process.

Beast will share the screen with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), and (sort of) Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

“I’m a big of Robert Downey Jr. I love him and he’s just a terrific fella," said Grammer. "We... sort of share a scene. I don’t wanna go too into that. I don’t know what I can say or not say.”

“I really had a great time with the new guy from Fantastic Four — Pedro, wonderful guy," he added. "I really, really enjoyed hanging out with him and we worked …together.”

Grammer trails off at this point, clearly aware that he may have said a little too much!

The news that Beast and Mr. Fantastic will have a chat (you can probably guess what they'll be discussing) is sure to build hype, as is the prospect of a Beast/Doom face-off - though Grammer's comments seem to suggest that they won't have a one-on-one interaction.

To be fair, actors from a movie sharing scenes with other actors from the same movie wouldn't usually be considered a spoiler, but with so much of Doomsday's plot still under wraps, it is interesting to learn that at least some of the returning X-Men will interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We have heard that the X-Men and the Avengers will do battle, but there's a good chance they will ultimately join forces once Doom's villainous machinations are brought to light.

Kelsey Grammer's really fighting for his life to not spill TOO much about 'Avengers: Doomsday.' 😂 pic.twitter.com/R26CgjxHfd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 21, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America