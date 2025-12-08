AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Letitia Wright Shares Comic Research That May Be A Potential Spoiler For The Movie

Avengers: Doomsday's plot remains a closely guarded secret, and while 2015's Secret Wars is bound to be a key source of inspiration for the Russo Brothers, there are likely other comics that the filmmakers are pulling from.

Shuri actress Letitia Wright has just shared a photo of Doomwar's cover. The 2010 comic event, from writer Jonathan Maberry and artists Will Conrad, Scot George Eaton, and John Romita Jr., wasn't exactly critically acclaimed. However, it may serve as a basis for at least some of what we see in Avengers: Doomsday.

When the story begins, Wakanda has been conquered, and its Vibranium reserves plundered. Storm faces execution in the next 48 hours. And Doctor Doom stands triumphant after leading a Latverian invasion force into the country.

It will take the combined forces of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the two Black Panthers to stand against him. With that, a war has begun that will pit the world's most relentless supervillain against a collection of the world's most powerful superheroes, one that will span the globe, offering twists and turns and surprise players that neither side sees coming.

Avengers: Infinity War has already explored the concept of a Wakandan invasion, so we don't think Avengers: Doomsday will head down that route. However, the world's heroes assembling to battle Doom and the dynamic between the Shuri and/or T'Challa and Victor is something we'd definitely bank on being a factor in the movie.

We'll see, but if the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is released this week as expected, it might not be long until we have a much better idea of what to expect from the movie.

During a recent interview, Wright asked about Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 plans and replied, "I have no clue. All I know is that we just finished Secret Wars, and that was really great. Doomsday, sorry. I confuse the two. I confused the two. That's what I have to film next, Secret Wars. But Doomsday, we finished that, and that was very great."

Despite refusing to divulge anything about the next Avengers movie, Wright did say that it "an honor" to hold the Black Panther mantle, pointing out, "I'm excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films."

Check out her Doomwar photo in the X post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.