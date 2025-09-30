Channing Tatum Promises AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Is "Gonna Make Your Brains Ooze Out Of Your Ears"

In a new interview, Gambit actor Channing Tatum hypes up Avengers: Doomsday by promising fans that the MCU event movie will make their "brains ooze out of their ears."

By MarkCassidy - Sep 30, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum is set to reprise his Deadpool and Wolverine role as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor has been discussing his MCU return while doing press to promote his latest movie, Roofman.

While speaking to ET about the project, Tatum promised fans that Doomsday is will not disappoint, comparing his excitement levels for the upcoming Marvel Studios event film to how he felt when Wesley Snipes stepped on screen as Blade in D&W.

“[Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie. As I was reading, I was like, 'No, how are they going to do this?!' You're just not ready. It’s gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears, like in the way that I knew when Blade walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine... it’s that, times like 50.”

An actor hyping up one of his movies is nothing new (he's hardly going to say, "yeah... it's fine"), but we can't help but be just a little swept up in Tatum's enthusiasm.

It remains to be seen how Remy Lebeau will be utilized in Doomsday (we assume he will be part of the team with the OG X-Men characters), but is there a chance he will also appear in Ryan Reynolds' mysterious mutant team-up movie?

Following a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, MTTSH hinted that this project will indeed be a new X-Force movie.

During a previous interview with Variety, Tatum said that studio executives “really had to wrap their mind around the accent and how people are going to understand him.”

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun,” he added. “[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

Spoilers follow.

Tatum also revealed that he has a "big fight" scene with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom that was intense enough to cause an injury.

"Tatum was sidelined, sitting in for close-ups and allowing his double to take on the heavy stuff. Today, he says, he’s taken the day off his pain meds 'so I wouldn’t be falling asleep on you and drooling. My body doesn’t do well with codeine — and those painkillers the U.K. docs gave me were strong.'”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

