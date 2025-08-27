Dafne Keen Suits Up As Wolverine In New Fan Art After Saying She Has "No Idea" About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

After wielding X-23's claws at a recent fan convention, a clever piece of fan art puts Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine star Dafne Keen in the Wolverine costume! Will she suit up in Avengers: Doomsday?

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Source: Screen Rant

Dafne Keen first played Laura/X-23 in 2017's Logan, and finally reprised the role in last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie ended with the mutant being reunited with her "father," Wolverine, on Earth 10005, setting the stage for Keen to hopefully reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday

The expectation among fans is that she'll suit up as the female Wolverine in that or perhaps even as a permanent fixture in the post-Secret Wars MCU. 

Talking to Screen Rant at Fan EXPO Canada, Keen expanded on comments she made this past weekend about whether she'll return as Laura in the upcoming Avengers movies. 

"I actually have no idea, like, legitimately, I swear to you," she told the site. "I literally, right now, I have no idea. I've not heard."

Keen met fans to sign autographs and take photos at the event, with many of the latter going viral after the actor once again wielded X-23's claws. Someone has now taken that image and put the 20-year-old in a Wolverine costume, and we know many of you would love to see that if she does join the ranks of the X-Men next December. 

Since starring in Logan, Keen has appeared in His Dark Materials and The Acolyte, and has WhistleThe Marshmallow ExperimentNight Comes, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians all on the way.

Would you like to see Keen suit up as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Related:

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/27/2025, 9:28 AM
She doesn’t need to replace Wolverine. X 23 is her own character. Enough with the gender swaps, just bring her in as the character she already is and plays very well. They’ve already set her up so it’s time to fold her into the MCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/27/2025, 10:01 AM
@Bucky74 - agreed. Think her X-23 is one of the few characters that should make a permanent jump to the main MCU after Secret Wars imo
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/27/2025, 9:28 AM
I was wrong about her...
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/27/2025, 9:36 AM

Cold at that photo shoot.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/27/2025, 9:38 AM
@FrankenDad - lol. 🥶

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/27/2025, 9:38 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2025, 9:44 AM
Chat has never seen an attractive woman I guess
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 8/27/2025, 9:56 AM
@bobevanz - We're men, we're never bored of seeing attractive women.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/27/2025, 10:09 AM
@Usernametaken - Fellow men of culture, we welcome you
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/27/2025, 10:32 AM
@bobevanz - we are simple cultured men. we see nature's beauty. We like.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 9:55 AM
I genuinely don’t think she’ll be in Doomsday but I can see her , Jackman & Reynolds in SW tbh.

Anyway , I have liked Dafne as Laura/X23 but I wouldn’t want her to stick around after Secret Wars…

I do wish to see her for one final time as the Fox-verse chapter hopefully finally closes!!.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/27/2025, 9:56 AM
If it was the grey/black suit and the character went by X-23 it would be perfect. Laura is NOT Wolverine. Logan is.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/27/2025, 10:10 AM
@mountainman - This!
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/27/2025, 10:03 AM
I hope she comes back. Don't care if she keeps the X-23 moniker or also goes by Wolverine, in addition to Logan of course. Don't want her to replace.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/27/2025, 10:09 AM
Get rid of Hugh Jackman, get rid of Dafne Keen, get rid of the entire MCU/FOX/Sony garbage Marvel.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

