Kevin Feige Confirms FANTASTIC FOUR "Will Lead Directly" Into DOOMSDAY As Marvel Sets Fourth 2028 Release

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps screened during Disney's CineEurope presentation yesterday, with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige doing the introductions.

According to Deadline, Feige "teased Avengers: Doomsday now shooting in London," and confirmed that the "events of F4 will lead directly into Doomsday."

This isn't entirely unexpected, of course, but it is somewhat surprising for any Marvel exec - particularly Feige - to be so open about what sounds like it's going to be a pretty major plot point. Then again, we already saw the Fantastic Four (or their ship, at least) arrive to the main 616 universe in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which is a clearly a pretty big Doomsday tease itself.

If the rumored details of First Steps' post-credits stinger are accurate, the sequence won't directly set up Doomsday, but it will introduce a certain pivotal character.

In related news, Disney also announced that Marvel Studios has scheduled an untitled movie to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2028. This would be the fourth Marvel feature to release that year, with previously announced films scheduled for February, May and November.

A somewhat surprising move given the studio's new "quality over quantity" mandate, but it is worth keeping in mind that Marvel is not exactly known for sticking to every release date it sets. There's been some speculation that this new date could mean that Avengers: Secret Wars is being split into two parts, but this doesn't appear to be the case.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America