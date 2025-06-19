Kevin Feige Confirms FANTASTIC FOUR "Will Lead Directly" Into DOOMSDAY As Marvel Sets Fourth 2028 Release

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, as Marvel adds a mysterious new film to its 2028 slate...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps screened during Disney's CineEurope presentation yesterday, with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige doing the introductions.

According to Deadline, Feige "teased Avengers: Doomsday now shooting in London," and confirmed that the "events of F4 will lead directly into Doomsday."

This isn't entirely unexpected, of course, but it is somewhat surprising for any Marvel exec - particularly Feige - to be so open about what sounds like it's going to be a pretty major plot point. Then again, we already saw the Fantastic Four (or their ship, at least) arrive to the main 616 universe in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, which is a clearly a pretty big Doomsday tease itself.

If the rumored details of First Steps' post-credits stinger are accurate, the sequence won't directly set up Doomsday, but it will introduce a certain pivotal character.

In related news, Disney also announced that Marvel Studios has scheduled an untitled movie to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2028. This would be the fourth Marvel feature to release that year, with previously announced films scheduled for February, May and November.

A somewhat surprising move given the studio's new "quality over quantity" mandate, but it is worth keeping in mind that Marvel is not exactly known for sticking to every release date it sets. There's been some speculation that this new date could mean that Avengers: Secret Wars is being split into two parts, but this doesn't appear to be the case.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2025, 11:02 AM
Obviously, so what happens to Galactus? Does he just go home? Maybe it's a nothing burger like the end of Captain Marvel leads into Infinity War
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 11:17 AM
@bobevanz - the f4 film being in a different universe lets them do a lot of cop out that in the end, the movie is nothingburger, no ramifications whatsoever for Doomsday. Maybe except they get to be a part of it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 11:04 AM
The desperation continues.

Keep your secrets Feige
grif
grif - 6/19/2025, 11:08 AM
lmfao


go see it please go see it.
you wont know what happening in doomsday if you dont see it


not seeing either
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 11:12 AM
@grif - get ready for the "Marvel has been doing this for years" crowd. 😅
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 6/19/2025, 11:13 AM
@grif - After all these years, you still think people care about you or your opinions? Cute.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/19/2025, 11:19 AM
@grif - stfu
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 11:18 AM
I mean , it’s not surprising that FF leads directly into Doomsday given the Thunderbolts end credits tease and that it was suppose to be the last film before the latter came out until the recent release shuffle so he didn’t need to confirm that but cool nonetheless…

Anyway , I could see this Dec 2028 release being X-Men tbh.
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/19/2025, 11:29 AM
I'm gonna see it Kev calm down. I do have a feeling the MCU is cooked
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/19/2025, 11:40 AM
If Feige wants to establish some stakes for Doomsday, he should have F4 end with Galactus devouring their planet right as they’re able to escape. He won’t do that though lol
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/19/2025, 11:55 AM
@TheLobster - Why not? They ended Infinity War with half them "dieing".

Secret wars will probably bring them back somehow before the likely soft reboot and we'll prob have another new F4.

I don't see Pascal sticking around past 3 features... I could be wrong though.

