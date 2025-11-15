LOKI Star Confirms They Haven't Been Asked To Return For AVENGERS DOOMSDAY (At Least Not Yet)

While the Time Variance Authority is expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday, it appears at least one familiar face from that corner of the MCU will not be part of the story that the Russo Brothers are telling.

Loki laid a lot of the groundwork when it comes to the inner workings of alternate realities and timelines, and Season 2 ended with the God of Mischief sitting at the heart of the recreated Multiverse as a battery of sorts. However, the show also set the stage for Kang's emergence, something we know Marvel Studios is now looking to move away from.

With so many characters and ideas already jam-packed into Avengers: Doomsday, the story of Mobius, for example, continuing next December isn't likely. Now, it seems we can say the same for Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros (O.B.).

Talking to The Direct about his role in Zootopia 2, Quan was asked if he's set to return in the upcoming MCU blockbuster and shared a disappointing update with fans.

"You know, I know a lot of actors in the MCU family, they get asked this question a lot," he started. "I mean, honestly, I would tell you yes if I knew. I don't know, and that's a genuine answer. I'm not lying. But, I'm really happy Loki is in it and back. Fingers crossed that we get to see Ouroboros more in future projects. But for 'Doomsday,' no, not yet."

Avengers: Doomsday has already finished shooting, so unless the plan is for O.B. to be added to the movie during next year's reshoots, we may have to count him out of this one. That's a real shame, but Deadpool & Wolverine similarly used the TVA while only featuring one familiar face from Loki (Wunmi Mosaku's B-15).

Still, with Season 1 Head Writer Michael Waldron lending a helping hand on Avengers: Doomsday, we can only hope that the show's importance to the Multiverse Saga isn't too diminished.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.