Michael Waldron Reveals Which AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Character Has Been Most "Fun" To Write

Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus collaborated on several Marvel Studios movies, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Original plans called for Jeff Loveness to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Michael Waldron penning Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, Loveness is out, and McFeely is teaming with Waldron to end the Multiverse Saga on a high note.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Waldron was asked which character has been the most fun to write while working on Avengers: Doomsday. His answer? "Doom."

Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, and has so far only been glimpsed in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene. We know relatively little about what to expect from Victor's story arc, or whether Doom will play multiple Variants of the villain. That had been the plan for Kang, of course, and there are heaps of exciting possibilities if the same holds for this Saga's new big bad.

As we first reported yesterday, during this same Q&A with fans, Waldron shared some insights into his and Loveness' approach to their Avengers movies before Kang was swapped out for Doom.

"Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it," he explained, "only to discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to 'Be Patient' with him, it was his first day as a Kang."

"And then they were so bummed," the writer added. "I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of Kang Dynasty? I don't know. Anyway we had fun."

Waldron and Loveness are best known for their work on Rick and Morty, so they'd have likely brought a lot of comedy like that to The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Loveness wrote Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania for Marvel Studios, while Waldron penned Loki Season 1 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Which character are you most excited to see in Avengers: Doomsday?

Comment

byu/ChadPowersAMA from discussion

inmovies

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.