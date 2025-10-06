RUMOR: A Comic-Accurate Doctor Doom Detail In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding plans for Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and a new rumour claims to shed some light on whether the MCU's version of Victor Von Doom will keep his scarred visage.

By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 12:10 PM EST
At 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios confirmed it would be ditching Kang the Conqueror as the Multiverse Saga's big bad and renamed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as Avengers: Doomsday

With that, Robert Downey Jr. was unmasked as the MCU's Doctor Doom, a divisive casting decision given that he'd spent over a decade as Iron Man. Among the biggest concerns was that Victor Von Doom would become an "evil Tony Stark" Variant, robbing the iconic villain of his history and Latverian heritage.

While it remains to be seen whether there will be time to delve into Doom's past in the next Avengers movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene seemed to indicate that the villain might use Franklin Richards' immense mutant powers to heal his face.

That would be one way to get Downey into all the trailers, sans mask, but we have a positive update today from scooper @MyTimeToShineH.

Taking to X, they claimed, "Doctor Doom WILL have a scared face in Doomsday, at least at the start of it." It's worth noting that, in the comics, Doom's face remained scarred, even when he became God Emperor Doom on Battleworld. 

The villain's face was only healed when Mister Fantastic restored the Multiverse, and if that's the plan in the MCU, it shouldn't happen until the end of Avengers: Secret Wars. Still, it's hard to believe Disney will want to market these movies without Downey somehow being front and centre. 

Over the summer, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman talked about Reed leading The Avengers (he was referring to the comics, but many took it as an indication of it being the plan for Avengers: Doomsday). Pedro Pascal later weighed in on that by saying, "It’s big news to me, that’s for one. I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed."

"There is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position. That is something that happens in the comics. It isn’t necessarily something that my character’s future entails," he continued. "I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It’s a little bit of a mislead."

Despite that, we still anticipate Reed Richards' rivalry with Doctor Doom being a focal point of both Avengers movies. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Reunite For New Advert Ahead Of AVENGERS Return
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 10/6/2025, 12:54 PM
His scarring will match the damage to Tony's face from snapping the Nano Gauntlet.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 12:58 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - His scarring Will match the damage done to América by Antifa terrorists
AC1
AC1 - 10/6/2025, 1:05 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - I've always preferred the idea from some comics that Doom's facial scar is only a tiny blemish but his vanity can't take it - HOWEVER since it's RDJ playing him and given the ending of Endgame, I completely agree, I think any facial scarring he has kind of needs to mirror Tony's injuries.

They can't just bring RDJ back and have him play Doom without drawing some important parallels between his two characters; having said that, they also have to strike a balance and make sure they don't overdo it and risk it becoming some cliche "Iron Man's evil twin" gimmick.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 12:55 PM
Just cast Pablo LYLE we need some.unity
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/6/2025, 12:58 PM
Fixing the scarring via Franklin would be interesting. One of the reasons Doom flirted with being a hero in the comics is when Reed fixed his face after Battleworld and he became Infamous Iron Man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 1:01 PM
Honestly , I could buy him having a scarred face at the beginning or even towards the end of the film when he creates Battleworld…

Given the rumor of him having had a family that’s died and his face being scarred , perhaps whatever happened was his fault (maybe he was doing an experiment regarding the multiverse and it backfired) but in true Doom fashion , he blames the incursions and others somehow for it.

Anyway , I definitely don’t think he’ll be a Tony variant but moreso akin to Chris Evans as Human Torch & Captain America where they just do happen to the share the same face which while still not ideal , I would prefer over the former.

I do wonder what extent they’ll go though with his scarred visage…

Will it be akin to Kirby’s original idea of it just being a tiny scar that Victor hides due to his own vanity or something far worse like in other depictions?.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/6/2025, 1:01 PM
I'm sick of hearing about this movie. I just want to see a trailer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 1:05 PM
@JackDeth - same.

Thankfully we seem to be getting one in December
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/6/2025, 1:03 PM
Ah if this indeed be the case such intellectually complex storytelling to reference a masterpiece such as Scooby Doo in a villain face reveal would be quite extraordinary i must say bravo sir Kevin bravo 👏
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 10/6/2025, 1:03 PM
Bets on the scar being the kind that keeps Robert looking good on camera.

Nothing ghastly, something cool, they still need the audience to recognise him
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/6/2025, 1:37 PM
@CyberNigerian - Why? Because he's notoriously vain? People will still know it's him, even if he's hideously scarred. Look at Colin Farrell as Penguin. Talk about being unrecognizable.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/6/2025, 1:24 PM
I’m trying to understand how this will work if he’s legitimately Victor and not a Stark offshoot.

Since it sounds like he’s well into his role as sorcerer, I feel like they’ll use RDJ as a purposeful misdirect for the onscreen heroes. Like he utilizes magic to appear to resemble a post Endgame Stark, maybe convinces people that MCU/616 Stark was somehow a villain masquerading as a hero(maybe trying to get people to think he was actually a Doom variant posing as Stark?) only to reveal he’s been manipulating them about all of it.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/6/2025, 1:37 PM
One interpretation from some years ago had Victor's face with a single, neat little scar on it. But Victor's bloated ego was convinced that it was the complete ruin of his face. It wasn't until much later that Victor's face was shown to resemble a mutilated corpse instead. 🤨
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/6/2025, 1:39 PM
"While it remains to be seen whether there will be time to delve into Doom's past in the next Avengers movies"

Well there is, Doomsday will be a Dr. Doom movie.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/6/2025, 1:39 PM
If he doesn't have a rivalry with the FF or even know them, then I don't give a shit.

[frick] the Avengers, [frick] the X-Men, I just want a classic Reed v Doom showdown! Like, y'know...both Secret Wars comics!!!!

User Comment Image

