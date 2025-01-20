RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WAR Will Feature Cameos From "Multiple" [SPOILERS]

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars look set to be vastly bigger than even 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The ramifications for the wider MCU will be huge, with the former likely to end with the creation of Battleworld and the latter supposedly meant to reboot the franchise.

The Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes will do battle with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and we now have a very interesting update courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman.

According to the insider, we can expect "multiple" Watchers to appear in the next Avengers movies.

In the third and final season of What If...?, we learned more about The Watchers and the fact that Uatu isn't the only one watching over the Multiverse. The reveal didn't come as a surprise to comic book fans - or anyone who saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, for that matter - but it was still a revelation that deepened this corner of the MCU's mythology.

Will Doom cross paths with The Watchers as he looks to presumably acquire The Beyonder's powers so he can reshape the universe and create a new Sacred Timeline? That remains to be seen, though Jeffrey Wright will surely make his live-action debut as Uatu in either Doomsday or Secret Wars.

The Watchers are an ancient, powerful race in Marvel Comics, primarily known for their role as cosmic observers. They possess vast knowledge and are dedicated to observing the events of the universe without directly interfering, adhering to a strict code of non-intervention.

The most prominent Watcher is Uatu, who watches over Earth and has appeared in various Marvel storylines. Despite their vow, Uatu has occasionally broken this rule, notably by intervening to help Earth's heroes when the planet faces existential threats. The Watchers’ purpose is to record the history of the universe, but their motives are often ambiguous, leading to questions about their true nature.

Last October, filmmaker Joe Russo talked about Downey's MCU return as Doom. "We're all very close. We had been working on another project before Marvel approached all of us - so we're working on another project with Robert - and there was a story that evolved through conversations that we got very excited about. Because it's always got to be the story."

We still don't know how Marvel Studios will justify Downey's return or how Victor Von Doom's similarity to Tony Stark will be explained (if, indeed, it's explained at all). Despite that, the filmmaker remains confident that these movies will deliver a worthwhile story.

"Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?" Joe asked.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.