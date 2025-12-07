RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's X-Men Team Won't Feature These Fan-Favorite Mutants - Possible SPOILERS

20th Century Fox's X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday, with a team confirmed to include Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, Gambit, and Mystique.

It's a formidable group, albeit one that's missing a few key members. The hope among fans is that they'll be included as a surprise and, if the missing mutants haven't already shot scenes, they could during next year's scheduled reshoots.

According to scooper @variablelace (a newer name on the scene, who shared those leaked images from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2), Storm (Halle Berry), Rogue (Anna Paquin), and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

They added, "I will say this is everything I've heard BEFORE the reshoots they're planning, so maybe they could possibly be added...I personally doubt they would play any major role if they were to be added...my money is on Secret Wars."

There could be a storyline reason for their absence, with Avengers: Secret Wars ultimately being where Marvel Studios gives fans the full, classic X-Men team they want to see on screen.

Berry, Paquin, and Janssen may have refused or been unwilling to return, and we can't discount the Russo Brothers having concerns that this team would be too overpowered with a few extra heavy-hitters. Still, no Storm? It just doesn't sit right.

On the plus side, the insider says Deadpool and Wolverine will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and we can surely expect the latter to be part of this team. They've also heard about plans for Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and Cassie Lang to appear.

@MyTimeToShineH, meanwhile, has said that some "insane" scenes are planned for Avengers: Doomsday's reshoots. The leaker is also reporting that, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day will wrap filming on December 16, with reshoots slated for April."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.