RUMOR: Chris Evans Will Play [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Rumoured new details about Chris Evans' role in Avengers: Doomsday have found their way online today, and it seems we can expect to see the Star Spangled superhero take on a new moniker in the movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We're hearing chatter today that another Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal will arrive before the trailer is released alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash next month. If so, there's one name we definitely anticipate being among them: Chris Evans.

The Hollywood Reporter previously confirmed that he and Hayley Atwell will reprise their respective MCU roles. Set photos, meanwhile, have indicated that we'll visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the home they've made for themselves since he chose to stay in the past for a happy ending with her after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Evans will indeed portray Nomad in Avengers: Doomsday. We've already heard that he'll get a new suit and wield Mjolnir—likely the one he took back in time with him—and it makes more sense for Steve to take on this identity than being Captain America again.

After all, Sam Wilson holds that mantle now and wields the shield as leader of The Avengers. Having Evans show up as Cap would somewhat undermine the former Falcon, though we're still expecting Steve to play a pivotal role in the movie. 

It's previously been reported that when the Avenger went back in time to live with Peggy, he created the Incursions and has, as a result, made himself Doctor Doom's main target. 

That adds up. In Avengers: Endgame, Steve returned the Infinity Stones to their rightful place on the Sacred Timeline. However, he also created an alternate reality when he decided to spend decades with Peggy Carter, earning himself a happy ending in the process. 

He later returned to the main Earth 616 timeline as an old man. However, the paradoxes he must have created are undoubtedly huge, especially if there were two versions of Steve in this reality at the same time (which seems more likely than a branching timeline that the TVA would have quickly pruned).

It's all a little headache-inducing, if we're being honest, but Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling to protect Captain America sounds like a lot of fun. It should also be pretty interesting to see how Steve comes to terms with being the reason behind the Multiverse's imminent collapse.

"I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time," Evans said earlier this year. "It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Still we don't know which one old Steve Rogers is at the end of Endgame. He travels from new timeline cretade by him in past?
Where is this old Steve Rogers now?
"You mess with time. It tends to mess back. You'll see"
Tony Stark to Steve Rogers

Now we are about to have a Time displaced Tony Stark (Doom) coming after the man out of time

@Vigor - I still don't think RDJ's Doom will be a Tony Stark variant. Think it'd be way cooler if it's just Victor von Doom (as he was announced as) stealing Stark's identity to mess with the Avengers
@Vigor - Mads would have been THE PERFECT Doom
What's so bad about a returning Steve Rogers undermining the current, ex-Falcon Cap? He's had a run and failed at multiple hurdles. Replace him with either the returning OG or a younger super soldier variant. I would love the OG Cap but unlikely beyond this phase so use these two movies to clear the board and replace with variants. Then close down the multiverse storytelling as it's over used and fast becoming tedious.
Why, didn’t he already basically play Nomad in Infinity War?!?! Disney execs must’ve decided he can’t be Captain America while Trump is President! 🤣🙄🤦🏻‍♂️

View Recorder