[SPOILER] WILL Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Wield Mjolnir; New Doctor Doom Costume Details Revealed

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, and despite plenty of rumours and even the odd leak, Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers have done a tremendous job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps.

We haven't even seen anything from set photos, a surprise when you look at how many times we were treated to hi-res shots of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's title character.

You may have noticed lately that a lot of hi-res costume photos are doing the rounds, ranging from WandaVision to Madame Web and Daredevil: Born Again. We're not sure if those have been accessed through some sort of hack or a photographer accidentally uploading images that fans have been able to somehow acquire.

Recently, though, those have offered a look ahead to the future, with shots from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (including the Man Without Fear's new black suit and Bullseye's updated costume).

Now, it seems photos from Avengers: Doomsday have been unearthed. Those haven't been released on social media as we write this, but one of the people who leaked those shots of Daredevil has revealed that they've seen Chris Evans's new Captain America costume (it's not the same one he wore in Avengers: Endgame), wielding Mjolnir.

This lends some weight to theories that Cap will be plucked out of time, after travelling into the past to return the Infinity Stones (and Mjolnir) to their rightful place in the timeline. However, the damage he may have done to the Multiverse by getting his happy ending with Peggy Carter could be immeasurable.

It appears the leaker has also seen Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, as they confirmed that the suit seen in promo art is the one he'll wear in the movie itself.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.