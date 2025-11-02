DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: A Full Look At Daredevil's Season 2 Suit With "DD" Logo Has Leaked Online

Set photos for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 were initially responsible for confirming that the Man Without Fear will get a new suit, and we now have our best look yet at the hero's updated costume.

The vigilante's red suit from Season 1 appears to have been painted black, as bits of red can be seen bleeding through. Whoever gave it a new look made sure to stencil in a "DD" logo, finally giving Matt Murdock a classic part of his suit from the comic that, frustratingly, has been absent since Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015.

Overall, the black suit looks phenomenal, and appears to be based on what 'ol Hornhead wore during Charles Soule's Daredevil run (which has heavily inspired the Disney+ series thus far).

The image is legitimate and appears to have leaked from a photoshoot where shots like these are taken and ultimately used for promotional artwork or as reference for toy companies like Hasbro and Hot Toys.

Talking at last month's New York Comic Con, Charlie Cox said, "There's a cool new suit, which I'm really excited about. It's my favourite one yet. It's got the double Ds on the chest, which I've been waiting for for about 10 years. I started to think I was never going to earn those."

You can take a closer look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's suit—and the iconic double Ds—in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026.