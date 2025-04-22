RUMOR: The X-Men Will Wear Comic-Accurate Costumes In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Will Return For SECRET WARS

According to a new rumor, the members of the X-Men who are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday will don comic-accurate costumes. The mutant heroes are also expected to return for Secret Wars...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As we know, members of 20th Century Fox's original X-Men team are set to appear in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like they'll be ditching the black leather.

Scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the mutant heroes will don "more comic-accurate" costumes in the movie. He also claims that the X-Men will return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

We recently reported on a rumor that scenes are currently being shot at the X-Mansion, which Richtman confirms. Whether the Xavier Institute is the location we see in the recent set video and photos featuring what is believed to be a crashed spaceship and some broken statues is not clear.

Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum) will all return for Doomsday. Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) are also expected to appear, but have not been confirmed.

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Anthony Mackie Teases Start Of His AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Filming
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reportedly Shows Wreckage Of A Crashed Spacecraft
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reportedly Shows Wreckage Of A Crashed Spacecraft

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 11:08 AM
We are almost 20 years into the MCU era and cómic accurate costumes are still Just a rumour... Bravo Feige
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 4/22/2025, 11:14 AM
@Malatrova15 - That is what we call an ignorant comment...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 11:50 AM
@MosquitoFarmer - more like The contrary to your statement.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/22/2025, 11:08 AM
Rumor: Marvel is desperate and will do anything cheap except hire great cbm writers and directors
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:15 AM
@vectorsigma - are you still crying about Marvel?

First you whine that they need course correcting and now that they have implemented course correction for the new films coming out and you complain that they’re desperate.
I think you just love complaining. Change your name to VectorKaren.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/22/2025, 11:24 AM
@slickrickdesigns - wait what did they course correct and how? With Foxmen you mean?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:30 AM
@McMurdo - haven’t we had a million articles on Marvel Studios and Bob Iger being brought back to course correcting marvel studios?
Or were all those just rumor articles as well?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/22/2025, 11:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - If Captain Falcon and "Daredevil" were considered "course corrections" then I'd say were in for the same old sh1t post Infinity War.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - some of you just refuse to be optimistic. I could explain the timeline of production vs course corrections but I don’t think you care.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 11:52 AM
@slickrickdesigns - he can do it, ill allow it
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2025, 11:13 AM
What genius did it take to come up with this rumor?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2025, 11:52 AM
@IAmAHoot - they call him The Wildick
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:16 AM
I can’t wait to see them in their ridiculous/glorious superhero suits. Let’s hope they go X-men 97 suits.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/22/2025, 11:25 AM
@slickrickdesigns - it's kinda crazy to give us comic accurate xmen before we get comic accurate mcu xmen. Will this cheapen the reboot? FIND OUT NEXT TIME ON DRAGON BA........
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/22/2025, 11:34 AM
@McMurdo - for you? It might.
For me, I get to see the X-men I enjoyed watching (and disliked some of it) get an actual send off rather than a X3 open ending or post cred from DOFP.
I’ll enjoy it and I’m sure some people will nitpick but for the majority of fans I think they’ll like it too.
I’m also looking forward to seeing the new X-men. Hopefully we still get comic accurate costumes and acting with them as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 11:22 AM
Seems less like a “scoop” and moreso an obvious guess…

I can see them wearing the 90’s animated series/X-Men 97 suits!!.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/22/2025, 11:39 AM
the MCU have nailed costumes in the past. give credit where it deserves.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 4/22/2025, 11:47 AM
This is hands down confirmed without being officially confirmed. They didn’t play the 97 theme for no reason during the cast reveal
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/22/2025, 11:47 AM
This is going to play out similar to Infinity War and Endgame. The X-Men (starting at X-Mansion with OG cast) and other multiverse characters are going to lose their timelines to Doom and will have to team up to stop him. It won’t work, and Doom will create Battleworld.

From there, we’ll see Wolverine, Deadpool, Tobey or Garfield’s Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and a few others go up against the Dark Avengers (the original cast!) in one final showdown to create a unified, reset multiverse.

Some parts of the MCU will be affected, like Fantastic Four, while others, like everything in Captain America’s world, remain untouched.

View Recorder