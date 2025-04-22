RUMOR: The X-Men Will Wear Comic-Accurate Costumes In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Will Return For SECRET WARS

As we know, members of 20th Century Fox's original X-Men team are set to appear in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, and it sounds like they'll be ditching the black leather.

Scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the mutant heroes will don "more comic-accurate" costumes in the movie. He also claims that the X-Men will return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

We recently reported on a rumor that scenes are currently being shot at the X-Mansion, which Richtman confirms. Whether the Xavier Institute is the location we see in the recent set video and photos featuring what is believed to be a crashed spaceship and some broken statues is not clear.

Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum) will all return for Doomsday. Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) are also expected to appear, but have not been confirmed.

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America