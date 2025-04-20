AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reportedly Shows Wreckage Of A Crashed Spacecraft

Filming is now underway on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, and while we still haven't seen any cast members on set, a new video might just reveal what caused those mysterious craters from previous set photos.

The video appears to show the wreckage of some kind of spacecraft, which will reportedly crash to the ground at some point in the movie. We don't have much more to go on for now, but this could be the ship The Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm arrive to the main MCU universe (616) in.

There are numerous other possibilities, of course, and another theory points to the arrival of Doctor Doom and his "Evil Avenger" variants.

A previous rumor claimed that scenes at an under-attack X-Mansion are currently being shot, and there's speculation that the statues spotted in the photos could stand on the grounds of the Xavier Institute. It's difficult to make out any details, but have a look at the links below and let us know what you think.

Interestingly, @UnBoxPHD is also reporting that the Deadpool and Wolverine set still hasn't been taken down.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America