Batman: Tom Brittney Responds To Rumors He's In Line To Play DCU's Dark Knight - "No Comment"

Batman: Tom Brittney Responds To Rumors He's In Line To Play DCU's Dark Knight - &quot;No Comment&quot;

Though he didn't confirm or deny anything, Tom Brittney gave an interesting response when asked anout the recent rumor that he's set to play the DCU's Batman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Last week, John Campea sent speculation into overdrive by stating that he believes DC Studios has found our new Batman, and he's pretty sure he knows which actor has been cast as the next big-screen Dark Knight.

The YouTuber declined to reveal the name, but Tom Brittney - who was a top contender to play the Man of Steel in Superman before David Corenswet landed the role - quickly emerged as the internet's best guess.

Campea has since backtracked somewhat, and later claimed that three actors may actually be in contention: one "primary" and two that he "knows they have talked to." He also reiterated that this is a name he was not expecting.

Campea has yet to reveal any of the names, but Brittney was asked about the rumor during a recent appearance on Good Day New York, and responded: "No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely, wonderful rumors."

"No comment" is typically deployed when an actor does know something, but can't talk about it yet. Then again, Brittney is clearly aware that it's beneficial to keep his name in the news cycle, so even if he isn't in the mix to play Batman, this is a much better response than simply dismissing the rumor outright.

Last we heard, The Brave and the Bold had been placed on the back burner and is not a current priority for the studio, with Gunn admitting that he was finding a new take on Batman a tough nut to crack. This doesn't necessarily mean he hasn't been speaking to actors about potentially donning the cape and cowl, of course, and there is always a chance Bruce Wayne could make his DCU debut in an earlier project.

For what it's worth, World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy believes that Wonder Woman will enter production first, and is set to begin filming at some point next year - before Gunn officially greenlights The Brave and the Bold.

"Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven’t been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman—definitely not in movies, but really anywhere—that there have been of Batman," Gunn said last year. "Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. He’s the most famous superhero in the world and the most popular superhero in the world. And people love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2026, 9:02 AM
Another Brit (pun intended) to potentially play him...that's cool. But from seeing him and hearing him speak in this interview i could kind of see it actually. He's got some bass in his voice and has a youthful but also aged look to him.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/9/2026, 9:09 AM
@UnderBelly - he’s not my first pick and I’ve never heard him speak before but oddly enough, hearing him talk here, his look and voice actually remind me of the Batman from the brave and the bold cartoon.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2026, 9:53 AM
@epc1122 - Same, I didn't really know of him before all the casting rumours. Same for Corenswet aswell.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/9/2026, 10:01 AM
@UnderBelly - my pick for Batman would be Brandon sklenar but I’m pretty open. Honestly, with supergirl flopping and the sale of wb to paramount, who knows if brave and the bold will ever come to fruition.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 9:12 AM
No.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2026, 9:13 AM
His agent should think long and hard about if he wants his client to have any part of this dying franchise. Reportedly directors are staying away so Tom Brittney may want to read the tea leaves.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/9/2026, 9:58 AM
@Forthas - what reports? I've not seen one report of directors avoiding DC.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/9/2026, 9:17 AM
Nobody cares..Gunns DCU is DEAD. No director wants to work for him & no credible actors want to either. The "smoke screen" has been lifted & we all know what Gunns DCU is & NOBODY WANTS DOMESTIC MAN & FAMILY!😂😂 Zack is on tour with Frank Miller while Ellison is cutting all those bad films etc that the fans hate(Star Wars,Gunns DC...)Zacks 5 DC Films are in the TOP 10 on streaming & Top5 on Netflix in 21 COUNTRIES. Seems like THE WORLD loves Zacks DC & only a small few shills like Gunn but they dont spend $ or stream DC content😂 Let COPE-A-MANIA BEGIN!!!🙈🙈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/9/2026, 9:18 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - that's weird. Anyways.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/9/2026, 9:17 AM
I have no idea who this is
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2026, 9:31 AM
@Nonameforme - Gunn can't afford anyone with name recognition.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/9/2026, 9:19 AM
Gunns version of Batman& Robin will be Non Binary males who have sexual tension between the two😂😂😂😂Peacemaker is the evidence.😂🤣😂
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/9/2026, 9:25 AM
I have never heard of this guy.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/9/2026, 9:25 AM
Pattinson or bust. Stop changing my Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2026, 9:33 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - After Supergirl ? Pattinson and Reeves aren't going anywhere near that dumpster fire.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/9/2026, 10:08 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - pattinson universe batman is good, if you like waiting every 5 years for new batman material.
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 7/9/2026, 9:36 AM
I can't be the only one tired of British actors playing American characters. There are millions of people in the USA and no one here can play Batman?! Stop it.............
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/9/2026, 10:07 AM
@YouIknowiamsexy - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/9/2026, 10:10 AM
@YouIknowiamsexy - I mean, let’s be real. Most British Actors have far superior training paths in the world of acting. Spielberg, Tarantino and even Scorsese say British Actors are on a different level due to their rigorous theatre routes. Hell, even most young American actors today are taking sabbaticals over in the UK to do be apart of theatre productions to learn how to act raw in front of live audiences.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 10:11 AM
@YouIknowiamsexy -

Amen! Icky brits.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/9/2026, 9:37 AM
He’s not a good liar
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/9/2026, 10:10 AM
I feel bad for the guy who gets the DCU Batman role… I don’t think Warner will pursue more Gunn lead films or casting in the next 4 years. Gunn’s Batman will get a cameo and never get his movie made…
Meanwhile the Batman 2 will probably do better than all of Gunn’s DCU movies combined and the studio will want more of that.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/9/2026, 10:14 AM
This dude does not give Batman vibes at all.
hue66
hue66 - 7/9/2026, 10:17 AM
Hearing him speak I can see it. He has the height as well. That he was up for Superman says a lot. A better choice than Pattinson.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 10:19 AM
I’m unfamiliar with him as an actor but dudes got a great deep voice…

He does have the look aswell so I would be willing to give Tom a chance if he was cast as the DCU Bruce Wayne/Batman!!.

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JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/9/2026, 10:29 AM
“All rumor man” - Paul Rudd when asked if he was playing antman

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