Batman: Tom Brittney Responds To Rumors He's In Line To Play DCU's Dark Knight - "No Comment"

Last week, John Campea sent speculation into overdrive by stating that he believes DC Studios has found our new Batman, and he's pretty sure he knows which actor has been cast as the next big-screen Dark Knight.

The YouTuber declined to reveal the name, but Tom Brittney - who was a top contender to play the Man of Steel in Superman before David Corenswet landed the role - quickly emerged as the internet's best guess.

Campea has since backtracked somewhat, and later claimed that three actors may actually be in contention: one "primary" and two that he "knows they have talked to." He also reiterated that this is a name he was not expecting.

Campea has yet to reveal any of the names, but Brittney was asked about the rumor during a recent appearance on Good Day New York, and responded: "No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely, wonderful rumors."

"No comment" is typically deployed when an actor does know something, but can't talk about it yet. Then again, Brittney is clearly aware that it's beneficial to keep his name in the news cycle, so even if he isn't in the mix to play Batman, this is a much better response than simply dismissing the rumor outright.

Tom Brittney addresses the DCU Batman casting rumor



"No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely wonderful rumors" pic.twitter.com/jyDtlDCSY6 — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) July 9, 2026

Last we heard, The Brave and the Bold had been placed on the back burner and is not a current priority for the studio, with Gunn admitting that he was finding a new take on Batman a tough nut to crack. This doesn't necessarily mean he hasn't been speaking to actors about potentially donning the cape and cowl, of course, and there is always a chance Bruce Wayne could make his DCU debut in an earlier project.

For what it's worth, World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy believes that Wonder Woman will enter production first, and is set to begin filming at some point next year - before Gunn officially greenlights The Brave and the Bold.

"Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven’t been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman—definitely not in movies, but really anywhere—that there have been of Batman," Gunn said last year. "Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. He’s the most famous superhero in the world and the most popular superhero in the world. And people love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?”