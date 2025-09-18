CLAYFACE Set Photo Features The DCU's First Reference To Bruce Wayne/Batman - Possible SPOILERS

Clayface set photos have featured a few intriguing DCU Easter Eggs, whether it's The Flying Graysons or Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime.

Very little has been revealed about Clayface, including whether it's set in the present day or perhaps even long before Batman was protecting his home. While this latest set photo doesn't offer any clarification, it does feature our first nod to the Wayne family in the DCU.

As you can see below, the "Wayne Community Center" has been spotted, suggesting that this version of the Caped Crusader—or his mother and father, at least—has a vested interest in helping Gotham's working class.

It's possible this is also a nod to Chip Zdarsky's Batman run, where Bruce regained his lost fortune and decided to invest it directly into Gotham's citizens.

Will Batman make a cameo appearance in Clayface? That's the hope, particularly after he was spotted in a Creature Commandos flashback exploring Doctor Phosphorus' origin story. However, James Gunn really needs to hurry up and cast Bruce if that is indeed the plan.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn said of The Brave and the Bold earlier this summer. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

Pushed on whether Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader could join the DCU, he said, "It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it. We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

Comments from The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves have since confirmed that's not the plan for Robert Pattinson.

"Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally," the Superman director previously said. "And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman."

"So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, and directed by James Watkins, is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.