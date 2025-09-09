"Join The Joker": CLAYFACE Set Photo Appears To Tease The DCU's Clown Prince Of Crime - Possible SPOILERS

DC Studios still hasn't found its Dark Knight, and while The Batman Part II is moving forward, that's an Elseworlds tale and separate from The Brave and the Bold.

Creature Commandos teased Batman's presence in Gotham City, but Clayface will be the first time we explore more of Bruce Wayne's home. Will the Caped Crusader make a surprise appearance? It's not impossible, but James Gunn needs to hurry up and cast the role already.

Still, with The Brave and the Bold set to revolve around Batman training his newly discovered 10-year-old son, Damian, as Robin, it's clear that the hero has been protecting Gotham for a while. That likely means many of his villains already exist, including The Joker.

In a new photo from the set of Clayface in Liverpool, England, we see a poster declaring, "Corruption is the ENEMY of the people." It adds that people should "march against the GCPD" and ends with the words, "JOIN THE JOKER."

It's hard to say how much we should read into this, but if the DCU's Joker is an agent of chaos, perhaps many of Gotham City's residents agree with his outlook and use the villain's name as a rallying cry to fight back against perceived corruption.

We've seen many iterations of the Clown Prince of Crime on screen over the years, including in 2022's The Batman. If this poster is more than just a bit of set decoration we'll never be able to make out on screen, the implication seems to be that we're getting a bold new take on The Joker in the DCU...

The Joker is once again teased on the set of ‘CLAYFACE’.



(📸 @whitewidow616) pic.twitter.com/7if2Chl8Gy — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 9, 2025

Just Jared has also shared some shots of Max Minghella's mystery GCPD cop as he takes photos behind the wheel of a car, hinting at some investigative work.

It's the first photos of Max Minghella's character on the set of #Clayface!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/WoAdtmpRhn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 9, 2025

"We've got Clayface, which is a totally different thing," James Gunn said while promoting Superman in July. "Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do; there's no company style."

"It's not like every movie is going to be like Superman. The artists, the directors and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it," the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO continued. "That's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.