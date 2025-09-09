"Join The Joker": CLAYFACE Set Photo Appears To Tease The DCU's Clown Prince Of Crime - Possible SPOILERS

&quot;Join The Joker&quot;: CLAYFACE Set Photo Appears To Tease The DCU's Clown Prince Of Crime - Possible SPOILERS

New photos from the set of Clayface reveal our best look yet at Max Minghella's mystery GCPD cop, while a poster may shed some light on the DCU's take on The Joker (and this could prove to be divisive).

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios still hasn't found its Dark Knight, and while The Batman Part II is moving forward, that's an Elseworlds tale and separate from The Brave and the Bold.

Creature Commandos teased Batman's presence in Gotham City, but Clayface will be the first time we explore more of Bruce Wayne's home. Will the Caped Crusader make a surprise appearance? It's not impossible, but James Gunn needs to hurry up and cast the role already. 

Still, with The Brave and the Bold set to revolve around Batman training his newly discovered 10-year-old son, Damian, as Robin, it's clear that the hero has been protecting Gotham for a while. That likely means many of his villains already exist, including The Joker. 

In a new photo from the set of Clayface in Liverpool, England, we see a poster declaring, "Corruption is the ENEMY of the people." It adds that people should "march against the GCPD" and ends with the words, "JOIN THE JOKER." 

It's hard to say how much we should read into this, but if the DCU's Joker is an agent of chaos, perhaps many of Gotham City's residents agree with his outlook and use the villain's name as a rallying cry to fight back against perceived corruption. 

We've seen many iterations of the Clown Prince of Crime on screen over the years, including in 2022's The Batman. If this poster is more than just a bit of set decoration we'll never be able to make out on screen, the implication seems to be that we're getting a bold new take on The Joker in the DCU...

Just Jared has also shared some shots of Max Minghella's mystery GCPD cop as he takes photos behind the wheel of a car, hinting at some investigative work.

"We've got Clayface, which is a totally different thing," James Gunn said while promoting Superman in July. "Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do; there's no company style."

"It's not like every movie is going to be like Superman. The artists, the directors and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it," the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO continued. "That's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

CLAYFACE Set Photos Reveal New Look At Mysterious Villain & Gotham City Location With Zatanna Connection
Related:

CLAYFACE Set Photos Reveal New Look At Mysterious Villain & Gotham City Location With Zatanna Connection
CLAYFACE Set Photo Reveals A MAJOR SPOILER (And Possibly The Movie's Ending)
Recommended For You:

CLAYFACE Set Photo Reveals A MAJOR SPOILER (And Possibly The Movie's Ending)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 12:22 PM
Gunn's approach seems to be to fill every project with teases of other parts of the universe, without letting it overshadow the story being told. I love it. I see his vision and I'm really excited for it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2025, 12:28 PM
@Laridian - Unabashed asskissing of subpar filmmakers? @AllsGood be like…
User Comment Image
SirReginald
SirReginald - 9/9/2025, 12:28 PM
Let’s hope for a slickly dressed Joker not a Frankenstein hobo.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/9/2025, 12:29 PM
Don’t know who needs to hear it. Barry Keoghan was not very good
Huskers
Huskers - 9/9/2025, 12:34 PM
@JFerguson - Yea he seemed like a cheap version of Heath Ledgers portrayal. Of course the entire film was a cheap take on Nolan’s Dark Night Universe only with an emo Bruce Wayne for some reason.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/9/2025, 12:32 PM
Everyone's a joker in gunns universe
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/9/2025, 12:44 PM
I can do without Joker for a while but when he does show, hope he's as close to Arkham and the DCAU Joker as possible. Over the top in his antics and energy. He should also ACTUALLY BE FUNNY.
User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 9/9/2025, 12:44 PM
James Gun is the real Joker
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/9/2025, 12:46 PM
No Batman movie......but we're getting this?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/9/2025, 12:47 PM
I wonder how many (if any) of these are also just planted on set to throw people off. I could see them doing that but also clearly a lot of this universe already exists including Batman and his rogues gallery as seen in Creature Commandos
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 12:56 PM
I think this is just for set decoration and won’t have any bearing on the film or the future since I doubt Gunn would construct the DCU Joker without the input of whichever creative will/could take in that character in the future…

Granted , he did know the specific version of Supergirl he wanted for the DCU so maybe he might and if his Joker is some sort of symbol against corruption then that just seems like a strange take and not one I want to relive after Phoenix.

Anyway , I hope we get a Joker that’s darkly humorous yet menacing & threatening when he needs to be…

My choice is Ewan Mitchell or Jamie Campbell Bower for the DCU Joker!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder