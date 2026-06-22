Clayface Test Screening Spoilers Reveal The Goriest Comic Book Movie Scenes Ever

Clayface test screenings recently took place, and from what we've been able to gather, the response from audiences has been overwhelmingly positive. At the same time, light spoilers for the DCU-set horror movie have also begun doing the rounds.

While the R-rated origin story for actor Matt Hagen is set in Gotham City, Batman isn't expected to appear. In fact, the story takes place an undisclosed period of time before Superman and Creature Commandos.

The Dark Knight's absence could be a result of the PG-13 superhero not being a good fit for a movie that will push the boundaries of body horror in some extremely disturbing ways.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Clayface is "insane" and features a scene with "Matt having to cut his eyelids open with a pair of scissors on a plane going through turbulence." As you can see from the banner image above, that's a moment the trailers have already teased.

This latest update comes after @MyTimeToShineH recently said that the movie is "very good [and] funnier than expected. Very R-rated, very gory, has nudity too. No Batman. There are zero cameos, surprises, or post-credits scenes, so it feels very standalone."

Clayface wasn't among the movies announced by DC Studios at the start of 2023, but it certainly fits well into the "Monsters" part of "Gods and Monsters" (not that we've heard that used much since the initial Chapter 1 slate reveal). Back to Batman, and with The Brave and the Bold going nowhere fast, fans will need to get their Caped Crusader fix in The Batman Part II.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.