Clayface's Titular Monster Rumored To Resemble This Version Of The Comic Book Villain

Clayface's Titular Monster Rumored To Resemble This Version Of The Comic Book Villain

More Clayface details have been revealed, this time describing the DCU movie's titular monster as "a big motherf***er" who resembles a specific version of Clayface from the comic books.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

It was recently revealed that DC Studios' upcoming Clayface movie will feature a comic-accurate version of the titular monster, and we now have additional details from @DCFilmNews.

According to the trusted fan account, that transformation into his "iconic final form" will come "later" in the movie. This was to be expected when Clayface follows actor Matt Hagen's fall from dashing Hollywood star to the shape-shifting Batman baddie we know from the comics.

"He's a big motherf***er, stunning, and grotesque, similar to the image below with an asymmetrical jaw," the outlet added, confirming the movie currently has a 1-hour, 50-minute runtime (the image in question can be seen at the bottom of this post). 

Word from the latest test screening was positive, with one attendee declaring, "That shit was BANGIN! It just felt like a FILM film." Their colourful way with words aside, that will surely be welcomed by DC fans eager to see the DCU deliver a hit after Supergirl's recent struggles.

It wouldn't have gone down well if Clayface ended without that classic version of the title character showing up. While we wouldn't bank on him having too much screen time, it seems James Gunn will make good on the promise to reveal how Hagen became the monster we first met in Creature Commandos

"I’ve been a huge Mike Flanagan fan for as long as I’ve been watching film and TV," Clayface lead Tom Rhys Harries recently teased. "Hossein Amini has built on what was a foundational script that works as a complete standalone within an extended world."

"The script is pretty meta in many ways – I'm an actor playing an actor. And you can get granular with that. That’s all I think I can say."

While he couldn't share any specifics, Harries added, "I was, and continue to be, very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with James Watkins and under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC. I'm very excited about what they're building, and I would have stayed as a fan."

How would you feel about this potential Clayface design being used in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition. 

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan. 

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/3/2026, 10:57 AM

This may be good, but I don't think they are going to get any significant amount of people to go see it in the theaters.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/3/2026, 11:10 AM
@DocSpock - need see it if it’s goood who knows for sure people critics say fantastic one will make billion easy turned Superman was kick king fantastic one movie fantastic one barley profit hard to say same with heman thunderbolts goood reviews movie score hard to say
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/3/2026, 11:38 AM
@DocSpock - they don’t really need to, it’s budgets in the ball park of 40 million (I think?)

Unlike Supergirl, that had a way higher budget and really did need people.

This could market itself as a horror film before a CBM, ideally situated at Halloween. I think it’ll do modestly well.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/3/2026, 11:37 AM
The character looking like the character should be the baseline, and Batman villain standalones should be limited series on HBO
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 11:38 AM
Sweet if true , I don’t think there was a doubt we would get the monster version of the character in this but still good to known nonetheless!!.

Makes sense we would see a full transformation in the film towards the end since that is what the story would be building to an extent given it is body horror akin to the Fly which Safran has compared it to…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m intrigued by this film so hopefully it turns out well!!.

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