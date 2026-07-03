Clayface's Titular Monster Rumored To Resemble This Version Of The Comic Book Villain

It was recently revealed that DC Studios' upcoming Clayface movie will feature a comic-accurate version of the titular monster, and we now have additional details from @DCFilmNews.

According to the trusted fan account, that transformation into his "iconic final form" will come "later" in the movie. This was to be expected when Clayface follows actor Matt Hagen's fall from dashing Hollywood star to the shape-shifting Batman baddie we know from the comics.

"He's a big motherf***er, stunning, and grotesque, similar to the image below with an asymmetrical jaw," the outlet added, confirming the movie currently has a 1-hour, 50-minute runtime (the image in question can be seen at the bottom of this post).

Word from the latest test screening was positive, with one attendee declaring, "That shit was BANGIN! It just felt like a FILM film." Their colourful way with words aside, that will surely be welcomed by DC fans eager to see the DCU deliver a hit after Supergirl's recent struggles.

It wouldn't have gone down well if Clayface ended without that classic version of the title character showing up. While we wouldn't bank on him having too much screen time, it seems James Gunn will make good on the promise to reveal how Hagen became the monster we first met in Creature Commandos.

"I’ve been a huge Mike Flanagan fan for as long as I’ve been watching film and TV," Clayface lead Tom Rhys Harries recently teased. "Hossein Amini has built on what was a foundational script that works as a complete standalone within an extended world."

"The script is pretty meta in many ways – I'm an actor playing an actor. And you can get granular with that. That’s all I think I can say."

While he couldn't share any specifics, Harries added, "I was, and continue to be, very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with James Watkins and under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC. I'm very excited about what they're building, and I would have stayed as a fan."

How would you feel about this potential Clayface design being used in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

CLAYFACE fully transforms into his iconic final form later in the film.



He's a big mother f**"**, stunning, and grotesque, similar to the image below with an asymmetrical jaw. https://t.co/BqqyJuD45z pic.twitter.com/nfxSYrPvYG — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 1, 2026

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.