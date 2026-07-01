New Clayface Trailer Playing In Theaters Ahead Of Supergirl Leaks Online

New Clayface Trailer Playing In Theaters Ahead Of Supergirl Leaks Online

A green band version of the Clayface trailer is currently playing in theaters ahead of Supergirl, and we have a leaked look at the footage...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

A green band trailer for Clayface is currently playing in theaters ahead of Supergirl, and the footage has now leaked online.

This teaser is basically a shorter - and much tamer - version of the first trailer that was released in April, but there are some new shots of Matt Hagen staring at his warped visage in the mirror, and a brief glimpse of his hand beginning to transform.

We had initially heard that Hagen wouldn't fully transform into the monstrous Batman villain, but new details from recent test screenings contradict this, and there are reports that he will ultimately come to resemble the massive creature we saw in Batman: The Animated Series.

The Dark Knight himself is not expected to appear or even get a mention, but this could change in the buildup to the movie's release this October.

The reactions we've seen from these test screenings have been very positive, and DC Studios will be hoping for a critical and commercial win after the response to Supergirl.

"Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface," James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey. Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in, and he pitched the idea, and I was like, 'Oh s---! That's cool.' It's a body-horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body-horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us."

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/1/2026, 6:48 PM
Let me be FIRST to say

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2026, 6:52 PM

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/1/2026, 6:53 PM
This looks like the only good thing that'll come from the DCU. This will possibly be the best comic book movie this year in fact.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 6:55 PM
I find it interesting that Reeves, not Gunn, is getting first billing as a producer on this.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/1/2026, 7:18 PM
@TheJok3r - Why does Gunn need first billing in a movie he's credited to everyone all but himself?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 7:32 PM
@IAmAHoot - Billing isn't random, it's based on how much involvement one has behind the scenes. If Reeves is getting first billing, then he's far more involved than I and many initially thought. If this movie does well, it helps Reeves' side of DC far more than Gunn's. In other words, Gunn doesn't benefit much from this movie succeeding.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/1/2026, 7:56 PM
@TheJok3r - Okay, understood. I know billing isn't random; that's part of my whole point. But I took it more as why wasn't Gunn taking the credit instead of look at how big Matt Reeves' potential involvement is.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 7/1/2026, 6:56 PM
"Look Fear in the Face" I do every morning I get up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2026, 7:36 PM
@DraculaX - you're lying to me!

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Nomi
Nomi - 7/1/2026, 7:41 PM
@harryba11zack -

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Astroman
Astroman - 7/1/2026, 7:02 PM
I think this will do better than Supergirl.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/1/2026, 7:13 PM
That’s looks like a solid horror!
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/1/2026, 7:15 PM
This honestly looks like the only decent thing to come from the DCU so far.

Still not sure what to make on Lanterns. Hoping for the best but the trailers so far haven't wow'd me.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/1/2026, 7:24 PM
John Campea & Robert Burnett BOTH have left GunnsDc. Robert Burnett basically admitted that he was shilling for Gunn hoping for the best.lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 7:35 PM
That evil(ish) expression by Tom is great…

I have a feeling this is gonna be a good film so fingers crossed!!.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/1/2026, 7:40 PM
I’d love a horror based Batman and Clayface movie. I don’t know why no one’s gone that route with Batman yet. His rogues gallery fits right into the genre.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 7:56 PM
@ElJefe - it’s not full on horror but i feel The Batman dips its toes into that a bit.

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/1/2026, 7:50 PM
Unless David Corenswet himself shows up flying in his stupid backslash costume, this movie is part of the Reevesverse.

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