New Clayface Trailer Playing In Theaters Ahead Of Supergirl Leaks Online

A green band trailer for Clayface is currently playing in theaters ahead of Supergirl, and the footage has now leaked online.

This teaser is basically a shorter - and much tamer - version of the first trailer that was released in April, but there are some new shots of Matt Hagen staring at his warped visage in the mirror, and a brief glimpse of his hand beginning to transform.

We had initially heard that Hagen wouldn't fully transform into the monstrous Batman villain, but new details from recent test screenings contradict this, and there are reports that he will ultimately come to resemble the massive creature we saw in Batman: The Animated Series.

The Dark Knight himself is not expected to appear or even get a mention, but this could change in the buildup to the movie's release this October.

The reactions we've seen from these test screenings have been very positive, and DC Studios will be hoping for a critical and commercial win after the response to Supergirl.

"Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface," James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey. Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in, and he pitched the idea, and I was like, 'Oh s---! That's cool.' It's a body-horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body-horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us."

Nuevas escenas de un tráiler de #Clayface que se reproduce antes de #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/qANNhlCYGI — DC Unlimited (@DCEUMX) July 1, 2026

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.