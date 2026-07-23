Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reveals Strict Conditions For DCU Role And Why He Missed Out On Thor

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reveals Strict Conditions For DCU Role And Why He Missed Out On Thor

Motor City star Alan Ritchson has revealed his strict conditions for accepting a role in James Gunn's DCU, even though he has a specific character in mind. He also reflects on his Thor near-miss.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

While Alan Ritchson is best known now for starring in Prime Video's Reacher, his big break came playing Aquaman in Smallville. He'd go on to star as Hawk in the short-lived Titans TV series, but has yet to take on a lead role in a superhero movie. 

Way back when Marvel Studios was searching for the MCU's Thor, Ritchson was among the frontrunners for the role. Unfortunately for the actor, his audition didn't go to plan, and then-relative unknown Chris Hemsworth went on to find superstardom as the God of Thunder.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Ritchson revealed where it all went wrong for him with Thor and the key piece of advice he received—likely from either Sarah Halley Finn, Randi Hiller, or Tamara-Lee Notcutt—that changed his career. 

"That was less an 'Is that so?' moment, [because] I got terrible feedback," he recalled. "It was constructive in the sense that the casting director felt like I was such a sure thing if I just 'had the craft,' as she put it. I didn't show up that day ready. This is never going to happen again, and sometimes we need that."

"The question is, is our ego going to get in the way? I could have said anything, but I was like, 'I'm never going to let that happen again,'" Ritchson explained. "I took a step back from the business to learn what the craft means, and man, am I better for it, and my work is better for it. I'm grateful for that tough day."

Thanks to his standout turn as the tough-as-nails Jack Reacher, the actor has become a firm fan-favourite for The Brave and the Bold's Batman in DC Studios' DCU. Asked where things stand with his potentially joining that franchise, he said, "James Gunn and I have spoken a lot."

After taking a long pause, he was pressed on Batman and replied, "There's so much to unpack here that you don't even know. You don't know what you're asking for. I really respect James. I would like to do something with James. James would like to do something with me, but my litmus test for what I will take is strict."

"I pick the shit out of projects. I know how to develop a project, and anything I do with DC will still meet my standards, right? It'll have to meet my standards, and I hope that we work on something that feels like we're all making this movie that I would be proud of," Ritchson continued, confirming that he would like to be involved creatively "if it would help."

"There could be a bright future for us, and there have been a lot of conversations," he added, confirming he has a specific character in mind. "Look, the future is bright, and the horizons are broad, and anything is possible for any of us, okay?"

Reading between the lines, while Batman is likely off the table, it doesn't sound like Ritchson is eager to accept any old role that Gunn throws his way as a consolation prize.

He knows who he wants to play and is determined to only star in a DCU movie if he's 100% happy with it (he's no doubt also seen what's happened with his Fast & Furious co-star Jason Momoa and Supergirl). With so much uncertainty around what this franchise looks like beyond 2027, only time will tell where Ritchson could fit in. Deathstroke, perhaps? 

You can hear more from the Reacher star in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/23/2026, 8:41 AM
Hemsworth was the superior choice.
Ritchson’s acting is sup pair to pair. I liked him in season 1 of reacher then it turned corny in season 2. I liked him in ungentlmenly warfare. I don’t think he could carry a Batman movie though. It’s like the goofiest thing ever to think he could put on a Batman suit and not be recognized immediately as the giant sized billionaire Bruce Wayne.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2026, 8:48 AM
@slickrickdesigns - it is ? What do is average people know about acting if we act like we know that about acting what doing here we be in hollywoood movies of us average people knew anything remotely about acting which we don’t
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/23/2026, 8:57 AM
@dragon316 - I know you and I suck at acting. I know Ritchson isn’t a big budget Batman caliber actor. He could be Bane when he’s juiced up with a mask on. But I’d still pick a better actor to be the real face and voice of Bane.
If you like him that’s ok. He’s just not my kind of actor for Batman.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/23/2026, 8:42 AM
I'd rather this dude not be Batman. Doesn't look anything like Bruce.

Not that that has stopped any casting before...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:48 AM
@Sominan - If anything, dye his hair black and he’s a perfect Capt, er, Shazam. I love that character, and while I liked Levi’s take, he can be done better.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2026, 8:50 AM
@Sominan - that is how Hollywood does things all time before fans jump in pick people what they want to see find out it’s who they pick at all
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2026, 8:50 AM
@dragon316 - based on experience not who best looks part all time hollywoood knows experience not us people had job in hollywoood
Baf
Baf - 7/23/2026, 8:43 AM
Aquaman?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/23/2026, 9:59 AM
@Baf - Alexander Ludwig apparently...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 8:45 AM
He would make a great Shazam
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:49 AM
@Nonameforme - Lol, I was just saying that. With black hair, he looks ripped off the page.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 9:56 AM
@Bucky74 - 25 years ago i would have said brandon molale
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/23/2026, 8:48 AM
Reading between the lines, he wants to play Batman, but Gunn wants to see him as the Condiment King.

https://dcau.fandom.com/wiki/Condiment_King
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2026, 8:51 AM
@Loverboy83 - Well, he admitted to doing stuff with dudes to break in so Condom King is a per, oh, you said Condiment King. Never mind then, lol
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/23/2026, 9:30 AM
@Loverboy83 - I'd pay top dollar to see this
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/23/2026, 8:53 AM
Man this guy honestly should have been our Ben Grimm
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/23/2026, 8:56 AM
I like Ritchson, but he's only cast as Batman for his chin. He'd be a terrible Bruce Wayne. I guess him getting the role he wants will depend on how much of a friend he is to Gunn, as we all know his friends and family are a priority in the DCU. 😜
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/23/2026, 9:16 AM
@JoshWilding - I just have to say, how dare you list off Rithson's "biggest" roles and not include Blue Mountain State, which is truly what put him on the map, lmao
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/23/2026, 9:04 AM
Just cast him as Batman, give him a sick new Bat-Motorcycle and have him speed through Gotham with Robin until his aggressive neighbor tries to push him off the bike.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/23/2026, 9:11 AM
I just don't see Gunn being around long enough to do anything with Ritchson , honestly.

#GunnisDone
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/23/2026, 9:31 AM
Perfect Batman for Gunn.
Terrible Batman for us fans.
Thumbs down. Not a fan.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2026, 9:44 AM
I like Ritchson but if he was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman , i wouldn’t be a 100% sold immediately though I would be willing to give him a shot in the role…

He does have the presence and intimidation factor as we have seen in Reacher and could pull off the public side of Bruce though not sure about the private side but I feel he’s too “big” for the role since I personally don’t like Batman being like that physically so we’ll see.

Honestly if they do a JSA movie , I think he would be a great younger Ted Grant/Wildcat…

I could also see him as Captain Atom or even Orion tbh!!.

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/23/2026, 9:52 AM
"... but my litmus test for what I will take is strict." I pick the shit out of projects. "

I like the guy and think he is a solid actor but he's no Batman. And he's sort of inflated his particularness.

"It'll have to meet my standards, and I hope that we work on something that feels like we're all making this movie that I would be proud of"
User Comment Image

Playdate was written by chatgpt and you cannot convince me otherwise.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/23/2026, 9:54 AM
@MisterBones - Gunns Superman & Supergirl was written by Chatgpt!😂😂😂😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/23/2026, 9:53 AM
Gunn was just BOOED OFF STAGE at a comic event...even his SHILLS & GLAZERS turned against him. No actor or Director wants to work with Gunn DCU. Gunns favorite Batman is George Clooney!🤣😂😂Says ALOT! Gunn would ruin Batman like he did Superman who wasn't super & all he did was get his ass kicked & whine. Gunns version of Batman probably will be trans😁 Gunn does know DC characters. He struggles with writing a simple Superman story so imagine what hell do to Batman. Matt Reeves doesn't want his Batman anywhere near a Gunn DC movie. The reason you'll never see Matt Reeves Batman movie in the same year of Gunns DC slop.
#SnyderBrosWasRight #Zack2028 #ReleaseTheGunnCut🤣
Let COPE-A-MANIA BEGIN!!!!😂😂

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