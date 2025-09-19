THE BATMAN PART II: 5 Most Likely Possibilities For The Sequel's Villain Who Has "Never Really Been Done"

By the time The Batman Part II arrives in theaters in 2027, it will have been over five years since we first saw Robert Pattinson on screen as the World's Greatest Detective.

Recently, filmmaker Matt Reeves said the sequel's villain is going to push "even further into the character of Bruce Wayne," and is someone that's "never really been done in a movie before." That's exciting on many levels and opens the door to exploring corners of Gotham City that haven't been seen on screen before.

In this feature, we're singling out some of the most likely, thrilling possibilities for The Batman Part II's big bad. Some will be well-known to you, while others are a little more obscure...with plenty of potential in Reeves' "Bat-verse."

5. Nobody

We're kicking things off with a very obscure villain: Nobody. Introduced in Batman and Robin, Morgan Ducard is the son of Henri Ducard, the detective and assassin who helped train a young Bruce Wayne.

Morgan initially befriended Bruce, but was tasked with killing him by his father. He failed and was delivered to Henri broken and beaten. That destroyed their relationship, prompting Morgan to become a shadowy killer who arrived in Gotham to deliver lethal justice and take his revenge by killing Batman and Robin. Eventually, Damian killed him.

A villain like this would allow Reeves to further explore The Batman's "no-kill" rule and to have a key figure from Bruce's past come back and haunt him in the present day. Robin is rumoured to appear in the sequel, so you can likely see the pieces falling into place here.

