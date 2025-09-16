THE BATMAN PART II: Everything We Know About Matt Reeves' Long-Awaited DC Sequel - Possible SPOILERS

This weekend saw us get another series of updates on The Batman Part II from filmmaker Matt Reeves, and we've now gathered everything you need to know about the sequel in one place. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 12:09 PM EST
After months of speculation, The Batman Part II's screenplay—by director Matt Reeves and writer Mattson Tomlin—has finally been completed. With that, the sequel looks set to meet its planned October 1, 2027, release date. 

The Batman follow-up has been a long time coming, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Very little has been shared when it comes to the movie's plot, but the past year or so has seen us get drip-fed at least a few very interesting tidbits. 

In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into everything that's been revealed about The Batman Part II so far. From it being another detective story to the actors and characters who won't return, we have you covered. 

Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to learn more about what's to come a little over two years from now...
 

5. We're Getting Another Murder Mystery

What separated The Batman's Bruce Wayne from other interpretations of the Caped Crusader was the fact that, rather than being just a vigilante, he was also the World's Greatest Detective. There was plenty of action, but at its core, the movie was a murder mystery. 

Reeves has said that The Batman Part II is "so much a detective story," revealing that "it's going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption" and "goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn't even anticipate in the first one." 

This has led to speculation that we're getting the Court of Owls, as Batman attempts to uncover what's rotten at the heart of Gotham City. Hush is another compelling possibility, though we wouldn't be shocked to see The Joker break out of Arkham to go on another killing spree.
 

4. A New Approach To The Dark Knight

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has acknowledged that figuring out how to bring Batman to the screen in a fresh, exciting way isn't easy. Reeves, however, appears to have cracked the case when it comes to The Batman sequel. 

"I thought that [Pattinson] really would [like the script] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way," Reeves teased at the Emmys. "I had a feeling that he would respond in this way, but the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

The first movie ended with the Dark Knight figuring out that he could be a hero to his city, not just someone they feared. That was "Year Two," and we wouldn't be remotely surprised if we got a four or five-year time jump heading into this follow-up. "Batman "Year Seven"? Count us in.
 

3. When Shooting Begins

Much has been said about the possibility of The Batman Part II not becoming a reality. Not only has it been repeatedly delayed, but the formation of DC Studios appeared to suggest that the plug would be pulled on the sequel (meaning the spotlight could be shifted to The Brave and the Bold).

Well, the movie is happening, even after what sounds like some serious—albeit undisclosed—personal issues that forced Reeves to put the sequel on the back burner for longer than some fans might like. 

"We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May," the filmmaker has confirmed. "It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited." Now, the movie is on track for its planned 2027 release. 
 

2. The Penguin TV Series Might Not Be That Important

The Penguin TV series is meant to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II, but Colin Farrell has confirmed that he will only appear in "five or six" scenes. He's since said that he "[hasn't] got much to do on it, just a little bit," and called the script "extraordinary." 

Despite the show's tease that Sofia Gigante might meet her half-sister, Selina Kyle, it's been confirmed that Cristin Milioti won't appear in the sequel. Why? Because Reeves and Tomlin "were so deep into the script by the time of [The Penguin]."

So, beyond Oz Cobb now being the Kingpin of Crime (which could've taken place off-screen), it doesn't sound like the HBO series was as important as it was initially made out to be. Despite that, the series was undeniably great, and Reeves has hinted at a season 2. 
 

1. Matt Reeves And Robert Pattinson Are Excited

So, it's been a long time coming, but The Batman Part II is finally beginning to take shape. While we don't know where the movie will be shot, if cameras roll in Glasgow, Scotland, again, we can expect set photos and at least a hint at what's to come in 2027.

The script has been completed, Pattinson has read it, and both he and Reeves are excited to begin work on the highly anticipated movie. 

"Rob was super excited, I feel really excited about the idea that it’s gonna be, that we feel like we can reach farther and do even more than we did in the first one. And, I’m really excited to get back together with everybody that we made the movie with, and, it’s gonna be fun," Reeves recently said, promising fans that, regardless of the delays, The Batman Part II will have been worth the wait...
 

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/16/2025, 12:37 PM
Header should read: SHALLOW DIVE into everything 'we' know.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/16/2025, 12:42 PM
I would absolutely love it if there was a time jump. My big hope for the trilogy was always that each film takes place at a different period in Bruce's life. This way we'd get to see how he evolves over time rather than just a continuation of a story that takes place over a few years.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:59 PM
@RedFury - I don’t see a big time jump honestly

Maybe a year at most.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/16/2025, 2:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have a feeling you're right. As much as I wish there was, it's most likely going to be a fairly close timeline to the first judging by Matt's recent interviews.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 12:53 PM
Just to clarify , Pattinson’s version of the character is not the Worlds Greatest Detective nor has Reeves claimed that ever to be the case…

He just wanted to focus on the detective side of the character since he had felt that had been underutilized in the films till now (which it was imo) and show a Batman that was early into his career and could eventually become the Worlds Greatest Detective as he makes mistakes and learns on the way which I thought was well done.

Anyway , looking forward to another mystery that hopefully leads to Reeves take on the Court of Owls which would fit well in his grounded yet stylized world!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/16/2025, 1:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - while I’m for a Batman murder mystery, I hope this time around we uncover the clues to the mystery along with Batman, instead of the “ok… this guy did it for whatever reason”.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 2:05 PM
@WruceBayne - I didn’t ne essayist have an issue with that in the film but your approach could be fun too!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 1:06 PM
What I know is that the sequel to a Batman movie that was generic AF has taken too damn long to materialize.

Why are we waisting out time with this when we all know the new, really new, rebooted for the 51st time new Batman is coming in the new DCU?!
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 9/16/2025, 1:20 PM
Sorry, but the moment has passed.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 9/16/2025, 1:24 PM
Not excited about the possibility of "hush". We got that with Riddler. He was the "Hush Riddler" version that we have seen in animation. Id be more excited about Reeves take on other grounded characters. Not so much the comic-book fake type but the real possibilities. Even something like Two-Face. A grounded take on Poison Ivy as a second bad would be fantastic. Lot of potential with the world Reeves created...

