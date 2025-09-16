THE BATMAN PART II: Everything We Know About Matt Reeves' Long-Awaited DC Sequel - Possible SPOILERS

After months of speculation, The Batman Part II's screenplay—by director Matt Reeves and writer Mattson Tomlin—has finally been completed. With that, the sequel looks set to meet its planned October 1, 2027, release date. The Batman follow-up has been a long time coming, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Very little has been shared when it comes to the movie's plot, but the past year or so has seen us get drip-fed at least a few very interesting tidbits. In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into everything that's been revealed about The Batman Part II so far. From it being another detective story to the actors and characters who won't return, we have you covered. Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to learn more about what's to come a little over two years from now...

5. We're Getting Another Murder Mystery What separated The Batman's Bruce Wayne from other interpretations of the Caped Crusader was the fact that, rather than being just a vigilante, he was also the World's Greatest Detective. There was plenty of action, but at its core, the movie was a murder mystery. Reeves has said that The Batman Part II is "so much a detective story," revealing that "it's going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption" and "goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn't even anticipate in the first one." This has led to speculation that we're getting the Court of Owls, as Batman attempts to uncover what's rotten at the heart of Gotham City. Hush is another compelling possibility, though we wouldn't be shocked to see The Joker break out of Arkham to go on another killing spree.



4. A New Approach To The Dark Knight DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has acknowledged that figuring out how to bring Batman to the screen in a fresh, exciting way isn't easy. Reeves, however, appears to have cracked the case when it comes to The Batman sequel. "I thought that [Pattinson] really would [like the script] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way," Reeves teased at the Emmys. "I had a feeling that he would respond in this way, but the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging." The first movie ended with the Dark Knight figuring out that he could be a hero to his city, not just someone they feared. That was "Year Two," and we wouldn't be remotely surprised if we got a four or five-year time jump heading into this follow-up. "Batman "Year Seven"? Count us in.



3. When Shooting Begins Much has been said about the possibility of The Batman Part II not becoming a reality. Not only has it been repeatedly delayed, but the formation of DC Studios appeared to suggest that the plug would be pulled on the sequel (meaning the spotlight could be shifted to The Brave and the Bold). Well, the movie is happening, even after what sounds like some serious—albeit undisclosed—personal issues that forced Reeves to put the sequel on the back burner for longer than some fans might like. "We start shooting [the film] in spring, probably around the end of April or beginning of May," the filmmaker has confirmed. "It’s been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited." Now, the movie is on track for its planned 2027 release.



2. The Penguin TV Series Might Not Be That Important The Penguin TV series is meant to bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman Part II, but Colin Farrell has confirmed that he will only appear in "five or six" scenes. He's since said that he "[hasn't] got much to do on it, just a little bit," and called the script "extraordinary." Despite the show's tease that Sofia Gigante might meet her half-sister, Selina Kyle, it's been confirmed that Cristin Milioti won't appear in the sequel. Why? Because Reeves and Tomlin "were so deep into the script by the time of [The Penguin]." So, beyond Oz Cobb now being the Kingpin of Crime (which could've taken place off-screen), it doesn't sound like the HBO series was as important as it was initially made out to be. Despite that, the series was undeniably great, and Reeves has hinted at a season 2.

