THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Talks Sequel Delay: "I'm Going To Be F***ing Old Batman"

The Batman was released in 2022 but, by the time The Batman Part II arrives in theaters, roughly five and a half years will have passed since we first saw Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight battle The Riddler in Gotham City.

There's been chatter online about filmmaker Matt Reeves dealing with personal issues, possibly explaining why the sequel hasn't taken shape as quickly as we'd hoped. 2023's WGA strikes also slowed down work on the movie, so the odds have been well and truly stacked against this one.

DC Studios has been launched since The Batman was released and it was recently confirmed that Pattinson will not be the DCU's Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold.

It's easy enough then to see why some fans are convinced The Batman Part II will never happen.

Talking to Hero Magazine, Pattinson was asked if he'll begin working on the movie soon. "I f***ing hope so," the actor replied with a laugh. "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

The whole idea behind The Batman was to show Bruce Wayne protecting Gotham during "Year Two" of his superhero career. Pattinson is now 38 and, at this rate, would be a better fit to play the DCU's Batman who we know will be a father to Damian Wayne, the new Robin.

Talking at the Mickey 17 premiere, Pattinson was asked when shooting begins and responded, "I think at the end of the year? And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting."

Pattinson isn't the only one who has been told where The Batman follow-up is headed. Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis recently teased, "I am as hungry for it as you all are. He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it."

Meanwhile, The Penguin star Colin Farrell has shared, "I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film. Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I'm most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does - or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience – but what his voice is."

"How is his personality? It was forming and changing in the limited series, and, by the end of the eight episodes, it's concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene," he continued. "So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.