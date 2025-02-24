DC Studios Reveals Whether Robert Pattinson Will Lead BRAVE AND THE BOLD; Tease AVENGERS: ENDGAME-Style Event

DC Studios Reveals Whether Robert Pattinson Will Lead BRAVE AND THE BOLD; Tease AVENGERS: ENDGAME-Style Event

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have laid out their plans for the DCU's Batman, including whether Robert Pattinson will lead The Brave and the Bold. We also have news on Gunn's 6-year plan.

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 01:02 PM EST
DC Studios held a press event last week and, while it was light on announcements (there was no slate reveal or casting news), Batman's future - both in the DCU and beyond - is now a little clearer. 

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told Variety that, when it comes to The Batman Part II, filmmaker Matt Reeves has "yet to turn in a full script, but what we have read so far is incredibly encouraging." That's not dissimilar from what we've heard James Gunn say in the past, with Safran adding that they currently "don't know" whether The Penguin season 2 will become a reality. 

The Brave and the Bold does, however, remain in "active development" according to the veteran producer. He'd add that the "story is coming together nicely" before Gunn chimed in to reiterate the importance of the Caped Crusader to the DCU.

As expected, that Dark Knight will not be played by Robert Pattinson...at least we don't think so. Gunn said it's "very unlikely" Pattinson will lead The Brave and the Bold and pushed for further confirmation, the Superman director told Collider, "It's certainly not the plan. Like it's certainly not the plan."

Safran added, "No, yeah, and we love him, but you know, we have to introduce a Batman into the DCU. You know, it's imperative and so, that's the plan with Brave and the Bold."

There's also an interesting note in The Hollywood Reporter's piece which casts doubt on how involved The Flash director Andy Muschietti currently is with the movie:

"We’re developing the Brave and Bold script right now and he’ll be the first one to see it," Safran said, referring to Muschietti while also strongly implying the filmmaker is not involved in the project’s development.

Gunn went so far as to say he was now the driving force of the title. "Everybody knows I love Batman and it’s important to me so I’m working very closely with the writer on Brave and the Bold," he said. The writer’s name was not revealed.

As for whether the DCU's Batman could show up before his long-delayed team-up with Robin, Gunn teased, "I wouldn’t rule anything out. He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet]."

One very likely possibility has to be writer Mike Flanagan and director James Watkins' Clayface. Described by Safran as a "body horror film," Gunn said the idea is for it to "[work] as a pure horror movie for somebody who doesn’t care at all about DC."

Shooting begins this summer but Alan Tudyk will not be reprising the title role after lending his voice to Creature Commandos' Clayface. 

During the event, Gunn revealed that he's so far mapped out a six-year plan to tell a wider story culminating in an event akin to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, he didn't specify whether that's going to be a Justice League reboot or something else.

Explaining that every DCU project "works as its own thing," Gunn continued, "It isn’t like they’re chapters of an overall story. They’re characters that are part of an overall story. I’m intimately involved in [where it's heading]."

Safran was a little more forthcoming, though, detailing DC Studios' goal to release two live-action films and one animated film per year, and two live-action and two animated TV series per year. 

"It is hard enough making a good movie with a good script," Gunn said. "It’s almost impossible making a movie with a script that you’re writing on the run."

He also remains "steadfast in making sure that each of these projects works as a standalone project, so that you can go see 'Superman' and you can watch 'Lanterns' without having to see both of them." Safran, however, somewhat contradicted that by stating that DC Studios was relaunched to create a shared universe because "people want to see these iconic characters interacting."

Let us know your thoughts on these plans for the DCU below.

1 2
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:12 PM
So JL reboot in 2031?User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 2/24/2025, 1:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - JL reboot whenever someone turns in a script Gunn loves.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:19 PM
@MCUKnight11 - not necessarily

We could get another JL movie or 2 like the Avengers films before this big Endgame style event
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 1:57 PM
@UltimaRex - so when gunn gets round to writing it himeslf then.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 2/24/2025, 2:52 PM
@BraveNewClunge - he almost certainly wants "the punch". Introduced Guy early too...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 1:13 PM
Can get 54 more articles on this?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 2/24/2025, 1:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lightweight. There'll be over 150 articles on this.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/24/2025, 1:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Josh be like…
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/24/2025, 1:16 PM
Matt Reeves needs to hurry the [frick] up already
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/24/2025, 2:12 PM
@TheLobster - yeah i mean i respect the creative process and all that yada yada but for [frick]s sake! Gunn should light a fire under his ass
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 1:16 PM
if rent is that bad then just get a real job
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:17 PM
I’m a big fan of Reeves’s vision for Batman & his world but man , is he writing like one word at a time lol…

User Comment Image

I know he’s had apparently some personal issues so hopefully he doesn’t leave the project since you never know.

Anyway in regards to Pattinson not being the DCU Batman , I’m cool with it though I’m sure we’ll continue to get rumors to the contrary lol
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/24/2025, 1:17 PM
It's not surprise to me that Robert Pattinson won't be their DCU Batsy. That was obvious.

Surprising however that Matt Reebes still hasn't turn in any script for his sequel. Oh well.

I wished they specified their so far six-year plan is what their Gods and Monster plan of slate movies will last though.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:20 PM
@NinnesMBC - Doesn't really seem like there's a plan and they're just churning out whatever based off whatever script they like.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:21 PM
@NinnesMBC - I’m glad they haven’t specified honestly because as we have seen with Marvel , things can change so having movies or shows 6 years in advance seems futile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I’m sure there is some vague idea since Gunn has said Lanterns ties into the bigger story they are telling in the DCU but perhaps they don’t have it fleshed out like Marvel did with Thanos (which was Whedon’s idea).
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/24/2025, 1:25 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Half the times it feels like that. They just admitted that they've hit obstacles with other productions (Booster Gold, The Authority, Waller) despite being the first announced and now we also have animated shows based on Starfire (quite random) and Jessica Cruz. (I was expecting some news about the Blue Beetle animated show because XoLo Maridueña said they're working for it to come out next year and because Gunn hailed the character as "the first DCU character")

And meanwhile I'm wondering when the freaking JSA or Legion of Superheroes or The Outsiders will get their rightful time under the spotlight.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I know but making it up as you go along doesn't seem like a great idea.
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/24/2025, 1:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That can be true. It's just that Marvel began showing trouble with specifying dates after 10 years of work and also getting hit by things beyond their power (COVID, 2023 strikes) whereas DC Studios is beginning and establishing a certain amount of necessary products to tell their Chapter 1 stories should not be this hard IMO. Marvel knew they had to focus on Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Cap in order to set up the Avengers. That's my point in this one.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:28 PM
@NinnesMBC - User Comment Image
Hard to believe how little time it took for the Gods and monsters slate announcement to not age well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:29 PM
@MCUKnight11 - worked great for Marvel from Phase 1-3 :).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:31 PM
@NinnesMBC - they did give an update about Blue Beetle

Seems like it’s close to being greenlit.

Deadline’s Rosy Cordero first told you about this. Safran says the project from Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (the director and screenwriter of the 2023 film) is “getting to a place and they’re going to present for a greenlight really soon. It follows on the events of that movie.”
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Unfortunately it seems the price is being paid for now.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/24/2025, 1:19 PM
User Comment Image

I'm reusing gifs at this point.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/24/2025, 1:23 PM
The next Batman will come after this trilogy is over, give or take 5-6 years. It might be confusing so they'll have to figure out a way
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 1:24 PM
So it's not the plan. But there's also no-one cast yet and plans do change, so we shall see.

Of course it not being the plan currently means that Jeff Sneider was 100% wrong yet again.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:21 PM
@ObserverIO - hey at least we are both in agreement on Jeff Sneiders DCU source being hot garbage. I'm tired of pretending this guy is the best scooper on the game. This guy just announced Duncan Idaho was coming back in Dune 3 as if it was legitimately a scoop. That's nauseating.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/24/2025, 1:25 PM
Why tf is this still a thing? Battinson was never, NEVER, going to be part of the new DCU. It's infuriating that this site is still peddling bulls**t articles under the guise of news/confirmations/updates/etc.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/24/2025, 1:40 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - Its sad more then anything..his batman was a dud and they(Warners) know it..and even worse,they go thru all this trouble to lie, just to save face.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 1:28 PM
Biggest thing i took away is that Andy Mush wasn't confirmed as directing Batman The Brave and Bold which is a MASSIVE WIN for us Batman fans.

Also, Gunn is working on a secret project and a 2nd Superman trailer is coming soon, which has me excited
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:53 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - it's blatantly obvious he's being pushed out. The real question is who this mystery screenwriter is.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 1:29 PM
So currently the plan is for there to be 2 competing DC/Batman franchises in live action on the big screen with TV shows expanding their respective parallel universes.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/24/2025, 1:34 PM
Keep Muschietti far from BATB
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/24/2025, 1:46 PM
This is what the buzz last week was for?? God almighty
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/24/2025, 1:46 PM
James Gunn will direct Batman like he did Superman. You can't have a shared universe without getting these two right, so it only makes sense for the head of DC to take them into his own hands.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 1:51 PM
Please drop Andy and bring in Affleck.

The flash was ok, could have been better but Andy shouldn't have been chosen in the first place. Gunn dropped the ball on that one, I had know idea why he had to rush an announcement.

H needs to calm down and take his time, we are in know rush for excellence.

For [frick]s sake.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 2:02 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - affleck said no didn't he?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 2:08 PM
@BraveNewClunge - That was for the Batman in DCEU.

But in the DCU, I know he will kill it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/24/2025, 2:16 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Your [frick]ing joking.

This is new to me. Thanks for that.

[frick]ing hell.

Now I think about it, I guess the lighter tone I'm sure Gunn is taking, is not meant for Affleck.

But I dont see why he wouldn't want to try.

For [frick]s sake
1 2

