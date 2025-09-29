THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell On THE BATMAN - PART II Return And "Deeper, Scarier" Script

THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell On THE BATMAN - PART II Return And &quot;Deeper, Scarier&quot; Script

Though he doesn't give much away, Colin Farrell has teased his return as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, in Matt Reeves' long-awaited sequel to The Batman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 29, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Colin Farrell debuted as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and while he only appeared in a few scenes, he left a big impression. Farrell would go on to take the lead of his own HBO Max spin-off, and is set to reprise the role for the long-awaited The Batman - Part II.

The season finale of The Penguin seemed to indicate that the ruthless Gotham mob boss will be crossing paths with the Dark Knight in Reeves' sequel, but those hoping that this inevitable face-off will lead to Farrell having an expanded part in the story may be disappointed.

“I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that…I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it,” the Irish actor tells THR.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Reeves did recently drop a few hints about the villain Batman will be facing off against in the movie, describing the mysterious antagonist as someone who has "never really been done in a movie before." The most popular theory seems to be Tommy Elliot, aka Hush, but there are a number of characters who could fit the bill.

How Cobb and his expanding criminal empire factors in remains to be seen, but we don't expect too much set-up for future BatVerse tales involving the character if Farrell has an even smaller role than he did in the first film.

Reeves has also confirmed that production is scheduled to get underway early next year.

“We’re beginning. We’re staffing up. We’re starting to get our crew back together. We’re getting ready. We’re basically entering [pre-production]. We’ll be making the movie in the spring... super excited,” he told THR.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised.”

In addition to Farrell and several others (presumably more than 5 people at this stage), Robert Pattinson has read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was said to be very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before. “

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging,” Reeves added.

Pathogen
Pathogen - 9/29/2025, 11:34 AM
I love Colin. I hope he's having a resurgence.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/29/2025, 11:34 AM
Excellent move by sidelining arguably the biggest breakout villain of recent years making people eager to watch season 2 of his show, Matt reeves is a genius
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/29/2025, 11:41 AM
@Gambito - He may have a smaller role because he's getting killed early on in the movie. He was never going to make it after what he did in the season final.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/29/2025, 11:35 AM
Hopefully it won’t be Hush, that would be too similar to Riddler.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/29/2025, 11:37 AM
Every time I see that banner, I'm reminded of the 240% completion Batsuit from Arkham Knight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 11:42 AM
Deeper & scarier makes me happy…

I thought Reeves did a good job making the Riddler a horror-esque villain so to see him apply that to other characters could be fun with my popular theories being either his take on the Court of Owls or Hugo Strange.

I think the former could be cool but I would rather we go with the latter since a more psychological story taking us further into this Bruce’s psyche as he investigates his mom’s mental illness and whether it may have been passed down to him sounds real interesting but we’ll see.

Anyway , looking forward to this since I am a big fan of the first film & The Penguin!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/29/2025, 11:46 AM
The year is 2050, we are yet again in the midst of a * dark and gritty* character study of batman featuring never before seen elements
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/29/2025, 11:47 AM
This franchise already has a great foundation to build off of we should be grateful that we got Matt Reeves one of the last filmmakers who actually gives af about good cinematography and emotionally complex stories dedicated to these films. I hope they have a stress free production
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/29/2025, 11:57 AM
@Matchesz - This, so much. It's such a shame that some people prefer mass-produced by committee movies that have little to nothing to say about their characters or the world they live in. Don't get me started on the cinematography of these movies that look identical to everything else on the market. Reeves, like Nolan, is proving to be one of the best things to happen to Batman.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/29/2025, 11:49 AM
So hyped for this film! He got me with scarier and Matt said Batman will go places he’s never been. With a villain never really done in film. Hush baby!
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 9/29/2025, 11:54 AM
Batman better be living in the got dang mansion and have a got dang batcave in this thing.
User Comment Image
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 9/29/2025, 12:07 PM
I wish this site would stop misquoting Matt Reeves.
He never said that the villain is someone we’ve never really seen before.
I’ve seen the footage and I saw the words come out of his mouth.
When he used that phrase he wasn’t talking about whoever the villain was.

