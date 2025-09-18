"You Talk About Everything": THE BATMAN PART II Director Matt Reeves Addresses Those Recent Robin Rumors

Batman ranks among DC's most popular characters, and while Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II is a little over two years away from swooping into theaters, DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold appears to be trapped in limbo.

The plan was for the DCU-set movie to revolve around Bruce Wayne training his 10-year-old son, Damian, as the new Robin. However, we've since heard that Reeves intends to include the Boy Wonder in The Batman sequel.

Appearing at the Emmys this weekend, the filmmaker was asked about reports that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader will find a sidekick in Robin.

"Well, sure, you talk about everything," Reeves acknowledged. "There's probably not any character that we didn't talk about. 'What could this be?' 'What could that be?' That's part of the beginning of anything, so..."

That's a noncommital answer and gives very little away. Still, Reeves has admitted that they've considered including Robin in The Batman franchise, and we have to wonder just how different this character would be in the "Bat-verse."

It's hard to imagine him leaping into action wearing a colourful costume, or being as young as some versions of the hero. While it would be something of a clash with The Brave and the Bold, if Reeves intends to use Dick Grayson, for example, then that frees up the DCU to focus on Damian.

Recently, Reeves revealed how Pattinson reacted when he read The Batman Part II script for the first time. "He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way."

"And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging," he continued. "We’re beginning. We’re staffing up. We’re starting to get our crew back together. We’re getting ready. We’re basically entering [pre-production]. We’ll be making the movie in the spring. Super excited."

DC Studios is also developing an animated Elseworlds movie, Dynamic Duo, which is set to revolve around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd serving as Robin at the same time. A Teen Titans feature is also on the way, though it appears to have been sidelined so Ana Nogueira can focus on writing Wonder Woman.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.