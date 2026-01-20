Zack Snyder Has DC Fans Convinced That He's Teasing Plans For THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS Movie

In 2013, Zack Snyder announced plans for a Batman v Superman movie to a packed-out Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con. He did so by getting Man of Steel star Harry Lennix to read an excerpt from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns.

"I want you to remember, Clark. In all the years to come. In all your most private moments," the actor recited. "I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you."

Three years later, we got Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The movie wasn't met with the warmest response from critics, but it has its fair share of fans. Plus, it was undeniably epic to see the Caped Crusader—decked out in armour inspired by The Dark Knight Returns—battle the Man of Tomorrow.

Snyder and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn are on friendly terms, and the Justice League helmer now has everyone convinced that he might return to the DC Universe for an adaptation of the beloved graphic novel.

In a photo shared from Snyder's pottery studio, a copy of The Dark Knight Returns can be seen lingering in the background. On social media, fans are speculating wildly about this possibly being a hint from the filmmaker that he's secretly working on the movie. It's a nice thought, albeit one that doesn't seem overly realistic (we're sure Snyder knew what its placement would do, though).

Snyder's best comic book movies have been those that are direct adaptations, such as 300 and Watchmen. Given how slow work has been progressing on The Brave and the Bold, most fans surely wouldn't say "no" to an Elseworlds Batman tale set in a post-apocalyptic future.

It's worth pointing out that Snyder has said he would adapt The Dark Knight Returns, but only if it were "a true representation of the graphic novel." Even on the Marvel side, he said he'd only consider putting his spin on Frank Miller's Elektra Lives Again.

In 2021, Miller said this about his work forming the basis for the DCEU:

"A few years have gone by since all this started, okay? And at first, my reaction was to be very territorial and all that," Miller admitted. "Now I’ve kind of sat back and with a much deeper breath and longer view on the whole thing, and all I can say is: this is great. I came in, and I came up with my idea for The Dark Knight Returns, and that basically was the big splash I made, which started my whole career going. And since then, I’ve seen the two fields collaborate back and forth. I benefited greatly from Dark Knight Returns, and so have they and continue to. And it can only be looked at as a healthy relationship."

Would you like to see Snyder's take on The Dark Knight Returns? Let us know in the comments section, and check out Snyder's apparent "tease" in the Instagram post below.