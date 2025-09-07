RUMOR: WONDER MAN Not Expected To Feature Any Marvel Cinematic Universe Cameos

Though this isn't exactly an earth-shattering reveal, we are hearing that Marvel's Wonder Man will be quite self-contained and won't feature any MCU cameos...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 07, 2025 10:09 PM EST
Marvel's next Spotlight series, Wonder Man, is heading to Disney+ this December, but aside from some stills and a first glimpse of some footage from the show via a couple of brief teaser promos, there hasn't really been much to report over the past couple of months.

We're expecting a first proper trailer fairly soon, but for now, MTTSH has shared some new details that some may find a little disappointing.

Though it's become less common over the past few years, fans have come accustomed to surprise character appearances in Marvel Studios projects, but the scooper claims that "Wonder Man pretty self-contained, so don't expect cameos."

Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed the show's the episode count, while also giving Wonder Man his endorsement as "the best show no one's ever seen."

"Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel," the exec tells Collider. "It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Winderbaum's comments align with previous reports that the series was developed as a superhero satire and “a love letter to LA and the industry." We've also heard that producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

As for the episode run-times, Winderbaum says they will vary.

"There's a little bit of some streaming leeway in the episode runtimes, so I think our shortest episode is 20-something, and our longest is, like, 40-something."

Along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man 4 - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

You can check out the most recent teaser at the link below.

Laridian
Laridian - 9/7/2025, 10:51 PM
Fans weren't gonna be happy either way. Too many cameos and they whine it's setting up other projects. No cameos and they whine about how disconnected it feels.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/7/2025, 11:27 PM
@Laridian - So you whine that fans are whining. "Why do we have to listen to you whine all the time? Grow up."
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:00 AM
@GeneralZod - Look at that. Now you're whining about me whining about others whining. Maybe if people could just stop whining, we could all be happier.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/8/2025, 12:04 AM
@Laridian - Oops. There you go again: still whining about whining.
User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:07 AM
@GeneralZod - Yup, whining about you whining about me whining about you whining. Got anything original to say or you just gonna keep saying what I say back to me?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/7/2025, 10:53 PM
This show will be DOA and he'll never been seen again. Pointless

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/7/2025, 10:55 PM
This show Will Get as many seasons as IronHeart
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:03 AM
@Malatrova15 - So, all you do is shit post here? I haven't seen you post anything of any value since I've been here. Do you have anything of substance to add to the conversation, or nah?
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/7/2025, 11:02 PM
Lol. Exactly what the public wants. A show based on a superhero, who doesn't resemble said superhero in looks or story, written in a autoerotic fellating way, to satiate the ego of people in hollyweird for a job based on being overpaid for pretending.

You can tell this was created when they thought they could do no wrong and just pump out trash fir the consumers to gobble up.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/7/2025, 11:13 PM
@ModernAudience - How about giving it a chance first?
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:02 AM
@SonOfAGif - Are you really trying to appeal to reason with someone who's only concerned that the main character isn't white? Don't waste your time.
String
String - 9/7/2025, 11:18 PM
Honestly, there is no reason why this show should exist outside of Marvel Studios wanting to keep in business with Destin Daniel Cretton. Wonder Man has a lot of connections to characters in the comics. But Marvel Studios desiring to create content for Disney+ has basically agreed to isolate the hero for a concept with no connection to the bigger MCU. Destin should have focused more on getting Shang-Chi 2 ready and out to audiences before he moved on with Spider-Man: Brand New Day He wasted his and our time on a one-and-done series. Marvel Studios gave up so many of its film slots and one of them could have been Shang-Chi 2.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:05 AM
@String - See, people complain the project isn't connected enough to the MCU. Others complain it's too connected and everything gets something to complain about.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/7/2025, 11:57 PM
Wow.
What an uncanny resemblance to the character! 😝
Laridian
Laridian - 9/8/2025, 12:01 AM
@Feralwookiee - As if that matters to anyone but racist dorks.

