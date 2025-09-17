Scarlett Johansson Pays Tribute To Late CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Co-Star Robert Redford

Yesterday brought the sad news that Hollywood legend Robert Redford has passed away, and the actor's Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star Scarlett Johansson has now shared a touching tribute...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2025 11:09 AM EST

We lost one of the last true Hollywood icons yesterday, as actor/director/environmentalist Robert Redford passed away in his sleep surrounded by loved ones in his Utah home, at the age of 89.

Redford starred in numerous films over the course of his storied career, and even graced the Marvel Cinematic Universe as S.H.I.E.L.D. official Secretary Alexander Pierce, who was ultimately revealed to be a villainous HYDRA operative.

Redford played the main antagonist in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and returned for a brief cameo in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which would mark his final screen appearance.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of Redford's death broke, and his Winter Soldier co-star Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) has now shared a touching eulogy of her own.

Though Johansson only shared one scene with Redford in The Winter Soldier, the legendary actor cast a then 11-year-old Black Widow star in The Horse Whisperer, which proved to be a breakout role for the now megastar actress.

"Bob Redford cast me in The Horse Whisperer when I was 11 years old," Johansson said in a statement (via People.com). "Every day before each scene, he would take the time to sit with me and walk me through all of the beats that led my character up until that particular point in the story," she said. "No matter the reality of the day's rush, I always felt he had all the time in the world for our work. Bob created an environment on set that was calm and precious; a place where actors could make discoveries. He was patient and warm and kind."

"Bob taught me what acting could be, and it was from his generosity and patience that I was inspired to pursue the possibilities of the craft. That same generosity and love of the art inspired Bob’s creation of Sundance, a place where filmmakers learn from one another, inspire one another, and discover one another’s talent."

"Bob, thank you for your belief in me and for your grace and guidance. You inspired so many artists, me included, to go deeper, to stay present, to push creative boundaries, and to explore further, and for that, we are forever grateful."

The Winter Soldier directors Joe and Anthony Russo also fondly recalled their time working with Redford with the following social media post.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the incomparable Robert Redford - a true legend whose acting and directing inspired us throughout our careers. There are very few people who have impacted modern storytelling as significantly as Robert ... and we are deeply grateful for our time with him.”

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/17/2025, 11:10 AM
Winter Soldier still Marvel's best film
PC04
PC04 - 9/17/2025, 11:14 AM
@0bstreperous - Marvel's best film and a great film all around.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 9/17/2025, 11:19 AM
@0bstreperous - Yes it is, and always will be.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/17/2025, 11:29 AM
@0bstreperous - imagine how different Winter Solder would be if it was made today
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/17/2025, 11:30 AM
@PapaBear562 - Civil war is second for me
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/17/2025, 11:31 AM
@PC04 - I saw it like 10 times in theaters
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/17/2025, 11:32 AM
@Matchesz - I think Feige has lost his passion
Fogs
Fogs - 9/17/2025, 11:35 AM
@0bstreperous - Agreed.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/17/2025, 11:41 AM
@0bstreperous - “on your left.”
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/17/2025, 11:13 AM
He was comparable
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 11:21 AM
Nice couple of tributes to a legend there!!.

I did not know that ScarJo had worked with Redford before in a movie he directed and starred in so that’s cool.

User Comment Image

Anyway for what it’s worth in an extraordinary career , I thought he did well as Alexander Pierce in TWS & EG and it’s kinda amazing that the latter was his final big screen appearance.

