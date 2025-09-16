CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Star And Oscar-Winning Director Robert Redford Has Passed Away, Aged 89

It's been announced today that Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford has died, aged 89. The actor and filmmaker passed away in his sleep on Tuesday morning at his Utah home.

Redford's career began in the 1960s with stage roles and TV appearances, but his breakout came with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, where he played the Sundance Kid alongside Paul Newman. The film made him a star, and he'd later go on to appear in The Sting, All the President's Men, Out of Africa, and many more.

His directorial debut, Ordinary People, won the Oscar for "Best Picture" and "Best Director." Redford also founded the Sundance Film Festival, transforming independent cinema by giving filmmakers a platform to show their work in a setting that still thrives today.

Redford was also a dedicated environmentalist, advocating for conservation, serving on the Natural Resources Defense Council, and using his platform to push for climate action.

Of course, many of you will know the actor best for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the villainous Alexander Pierce, he delivered a stellar turn in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the movie's big bad.

Redford later reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame for a 2012-set flashback to the events of The Avengers, making Pierce a key part of the MCU's past, as well. That ended up being the Oscar-winner's final acting role.

"He's a legend," Anthony Russo said in 2014 when asked why he and Joe wanted to bring the screen legend into the MCU. "The second his name came up, we couldn't get him out of our minds for the role. He was too perfect for Captain. The fact that we got him was a miracle. He's so professional. A very disciplined actor and man."

"When we met him, he just diffuses any kind of tension in seconds. He made us lunch the first time we met him. I loved the way he opened with us. He's like 'Guys, I gotta be honest with you. I don't know what these movies are, but my grandkids love 'em.' It was a nice way to begin it."

"He's been important not just because of Three Days of the Condor. The fact that he was very specific to the inspirations for this movie. But also, he started Sundance," the director continued. "That indie film movement in the 90s — the do-it-yourself credit card movie. That's how we found our way into the film business. We didn't go through Sundance, but we went through Slamdance, which runs concurrently."

"He, in a way, created the whole road where two guys from Cleveland found their way into the movie business, so he's just a gigantic figure for us."

Our thoughts go out to Robert's friends and family at this time. RIP to a legend.