CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Star And Oscar-Winning Director Robert Redford Has Passed Away, Aged 89

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Star And Oscar-Winning Director Robert Redford Has Passed Away, Aged 89

We have some sad news to share today, as it's been announced that Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame star Robert Redford has peacefully passed away at the age of 89.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Source: The New York Times

It's been announced today that Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford has died, aged 89. The actor and filmmaker passed away in his sleep on Tuesday morning at his Utah home. 

Redford's career began in the 1960s with stage roles and TV appearances, but his breakout came with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, where he played the Sundance Kid alongside Paul Newman. The film made him a star, and he'd later go on to appear in The StingAll the President's MenOut of Africa, and many more.

His directorial debut, Ordinary People, won the Oscar for "Best Picture" and "Best Director." Redford also founded  the Sundance Film Festival, transforming independent cinema by giving filmmakers a platform to show their work in a setting that still thrives today.

Redford was also a dedicated environmentalist, advocating for conservation, serving on the Natural Resources Defense Council, and using his platform to push for climate action.

Of course, many of you will know the actor best for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the villainous Alexander Pierce, he delivered a stellar turn in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the movie's big bad. 

Redford later reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame for a 2012-set flashback to the events of The Avengers, making Pierce a key part of the MCU's past, as well. That ended up being the Oscar-winner's final acting role. 

"He's a legend," Anthony Russo said in 2014 when asked why he and Joe wanted to bring the screen legend into the MCU. "The second his name came up, we couldn't get him out of our minds for the role. He was too perfect for Captain. The fact that we got him was a miracle. He's so professional. A very disciplined actor and man."

"When we met him, he just diffuses any kind of tension in seconds. He made us lunch the first time we met him. I loved the way he opened with us. He's like 'Guys, I gotta be honest with you. I don't know what these movies are, but my grandkids love 'em.' It was a nice way to begin it."

"He's been important not just because of Three Days of the Condor. The fact that he was very specific to the inspirations for this movie. But also, he started Sundance," the director continued. "That indie film movement in the 90s — the do-it-yourself credit card movie. That's how we found our way into the film business. We didn't go through Sundance, but we went through Slamdance, which runs concurrently."

"He, in a way, created the whole road where two guys from Cleveland found their way into the movie business, so he's just a gigantic figure for us."

Our thoughts go out to Robert's friends and family at this time. RIP to a legend. 

The Winter Soldier Returns With Ultra-Realistic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Hot Toys Figure
Related:

The Winter Soldier Returns With Ultra-Realistic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Hot Toys Figure
Ryan Meinerding Reveals An Updated AVENGERS Suit Was Cut From CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER
Recommended For You:

Ryan Meinerding Reveals An Updated AVENGERS Suit Was Cut From CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/16/2025, 9:07 AM
RIP Robert Redford. His movies were on a lot as a kid

I'll rewarch Sneakers in your honor
User Comment Image
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 9/16/2025, 9:17 AM
@Wahhvacado - Good call dude, gonna do the same. Such a great movie and great cast
vegetaray
vegetaray - 9/16/2025, 9:26 AM
@Wahhvacado - One of my favorites…Doing a Redford marathon this weekend now

Sneakers
Three Days of the Condor
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Spy Game
The Natural
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 9:32 AM
@vegetaray - 'Three Days of the Condor' is a brilliant movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/16/2025, 9:08 AM
Now's a great time to revisit a classic. 'BUTCH CASSIDY & THE SUNDANCE KID'
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 9:18 AM
@JackDeth-
I’m ashamed to admit I have never seen it

Need to rectify that.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/16/2025, 9:13 AM
Rip ouwe!

Great actor!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/16/2025, 9:14 AM
RIP legend
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/16/2025, 9:18 AM
RIP to the Legend
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/16/2025, 9:19 AM
He was from a time where actors were actors first, and "celebrities" second and a class act.
Godspeed sir!

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/16/2025, 9:28 AM
@Feralwookiee - What's crazy is I didn't even know this was him until a couple years ago.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 9:23 AM
Great actor. Great director. Great Person.

I've mentioned it many times, but I always thought he would've been pefect casting for Steve Rogers/Captian America back in the '70s.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/16/2025, 9:25 AM
@Nomis929 - I've always thought he has the quintessential Steve Rogers look.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/16/2025, 9:31 AM
@MisterBones - Agreed. And thats not a shot at Chris Evans, it just that there were something a bit more revered about the way Redford look and carried himslef in his prime that gave off a real feeling of integrity.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/16/2025, 9:24 AM
Dam.. a life to celebrate for sure. RIP to Redford.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/16/2025, 9:24 AM
One of the coolest movie stars EVER. Effortless.
User Comment Image

Absolute LEGEND.
Fogs
Fogs - 9/16/2025, 9:26 AM
RIP. Such a great actor.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/16/2025, 9:28 AM
Rest easy,Robert.
Such a brilliant actor he was
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/16/2025, 9:40 AM
RIP Robert. He was a great actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 9:43 AM
I blame myself for not watching a lot of his work till now but I’ll definitely be seeking out more if his films after this since I have always wanted to see some like Sneakers , The Sting , All The Presidents Men etc.

I do appreciate his impact on the industry especially in regards to giving independent filmmakers a platform to showcase their work via Sundance.

In regards to his cbm work , I thought he did well as Alexander Pierce in TWS & EG and his performance made me enjoy the character to an extent aswell.

RIP Mr Redford , you will be missed!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder