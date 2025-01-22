The Winter Soldier Returns With Ultra-Realistic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys continues to celebrate the legacy of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this time with a new 1/6th scale figure based on Sebastian Stan's take on the 2014 movie's villainous Winter Soldier.

It's incredibly realistic but won't be easy to come by (and it certainly won't be cheap). The Special Edition is limited to 2,000 units (and includes a Captain America Shield with a heavy weathering effect), while there will only be 1,000 units for the regular version.

There's been some disappointment about the lack of eye makeup, but it's an overall badass figure and definitely does the character justice.

Stan first played Bucky Barnes in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger; after The Winter Soldier, he returned in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He'll next be seen in Thunderbolts*, though we expect a Captain America: Brave New World cameo.

"It was honestly a thrill," filmmaker Anthony Russo said of The Winter Soldier's legacy in an interview from earlier this year. "I mean that whole period was so immersive and thrilling for us. We basically entered the MCU on that movie and exited it seven years later with Endgame."

"That whole ride was like a rollercoaster that more and more people kept joining. We started working with Marvel in 2012 and Endgame released in 2019," he continued. "I mean, when you think about it only being seven years, that’s a lot to pack in - four movies in seven years."

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' latest Captain America: The Winter Soldier figure in the Instagram gallery below.