Chris Evans Says CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Is His Personal Favorite Marvel Movie
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 7:23 AM
TWS, DOFP, GOTG1, Peak CBM year in general.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/5/2024, 7:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - That year, ‘08, ‘12 and ‘18 were glorious
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 7:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - 2014 was a good time.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 7:31 AM
@FireandBlood -

Don't forget 2005. One of the genre's finest.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 7:34 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah. 2014 is still undefeated in my book, even when it had TASM2 (which I've come to appreciate over time a lot too)
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/5/2024, 7:34 AM
@DrReedRichards - What came out in ‘05? Besides Begins, I’m not remembering 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 7:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - that movie has its moments imo

It’s not great or I wouldn’t even call it good but stuff like this makes my heart warm to it somewhat.

?si=YCh3OYvNKC91Me4B
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 7:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - definitely. The movie had the best Spider-Man imo. Stuff like suddenly wearing a firefighter hat is peak Spider-Man imo

User Comment Image

And it still had the best swinging sequence

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 7:39 AM
@FireandBlood -

Batman Begins, Tim Story's first F4 (guilty pleasure), Sin City, V for Vendetta, and History Of Violence.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 7:45 AM
@DrReedRichards - V For Vendetta was 2006 wasn’t it?.

Anyway , big fan of that movie!!.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/5/2024, 7:57 AM
@DrReedRichards - Ahhh, yeah. For got about those. Pre-O8, that’s a good year. We was lucky to get 1 banger year back then, a bit like now.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 8:05 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Late 2005 premiere, December 11th, so I'm counting it in, even if it's only a technicality, lol. 😉
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/5/2024, 7:26 AM
Still my favorite MCU movie. I miss Chris Evans and the Russo bros.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/5/2024, 7:35 AM
The greatest MCU movie of all time, this is the movie that set my expectations of what a Marvel Movie should be
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 7:36 AM
Still goes undefeated imo. The Russos and the writers made a better movie with Civil War and Infinity War, but Winter Soldier is my absolute favourite.

This would be a good opportunity to also announce the Russos for Secret Wars Part 1 & 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 7:38 AM
So Good!!.

To think , people were so against them directing this due to their past filmography but now they have arguably the best track record in the MCU…

Just goes to show that you shouldn’t write someone off so hastily because they might surprise you.

Also , not to mention this movie changed the trajectory of AOS which is one of my favorite shows for the better!!.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/5/2024, 7:39 AM
Is there any scenes in marvel movies that’s not green screen fake looking lazy hollywood
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/5/2024, 7:48 AM
@dragon316 - You can find some of those scenes in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2 and Thor as they were all shot entirely on film, Captain American was the first to be shot digitally which is when it all started to look fake.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/5/2024, 7:41 AM
After all these years, winter soldier is still the best MCU movie.

They should have kept the secret ops side of the MCU with this tone and feel. Black Widow would have been far better if it would have been in the vein of Winter Soldier.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/5/2024, 7:42 AM
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/5/2024, 7:49 AM
The BEST MCU movie. and luck for us, the Russos with Macus/McFeely gave us not just the BEST but, one could argue the top 4 or 4 of the top 5 best MCU movies ever made with CW, IW and Endgame.

Man do i miss those 4 guys making hit after hit, greatness at it's peak for me
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 8:06 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

I'm a shameless CW over TWS guy, but I can only be thankful to that creative team for making the MCU be taken seriously.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/5/2024, 8:13 AM
@DrReedRichards - and you wouldnt hear an argument from me of CW or TWS. I love them both. Im just lucky enough to have been around during the greatest run of MCU movies and truly miss those days
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/5/2024, 7:51 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 4/5/2024, 7:55 AM
Was such a good film that, anytime they about to drop a complete stinker, they compare it to this to trick people into watching

