Hot Toys Reveals Its Shockingly Realistic CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Figure

It's been over 5 years since Avengers: Endgame was released and, believe it or not, more than a decade since Captain America: The Winter Soldier first hit the big screen.

The latter was a game-changer for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo - who only had filmmaking experience in the comedy realm at the time - making Cap one of the MCU's biggest badasses.

Now, Hot Toys has revealed its Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit) 2.0 1/6th scale figure based on the character's likeness in the 2014 blockbuster. The eerily realistic collectable looks like it's stepped straight off the screen and is a major improvement over the first version released several years ago.

This suit also has quite the history on the page as it's what Steve Rogers wore as both a member of the Secret Avengers and during his stint calling the shots at S.H.I.E.L.D. when Bucky Barnes was serving as Captain America.

"It was honestly a thrill," Anthony Russo said of The Winter Soldier's legacy in an interview from earlier this year. "I mean that whole period was so immersive and thrilling for us. We basically entered the MCU on that movie and exited it seven years later with Endgame."

"That whole ride was like a rollercoaster that more and more people kept joining. We started working with Marvel in 2012 and Endgame released in 2019," he continued. "I mean, when you think about it only being seven years, that’s a lot to pack in - four movies in seven years."

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' new Captain America: The Winter Soldier figure in the Instagram gallery below.