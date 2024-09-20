CAPTAIN AMERICA Actor Frank Grillo Explains Why "Marvel Almost Fired Me 36 F*cking Times"

Frank Grillo, who had a short stint in the MCU as the villainous Crossbones, has revealed that Marvel Studios almost fired him a number of times. Though he might well be exaggerating, find out why...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 20, 2024

Frank Grillo will make his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos series, before going on to play the character in live-action in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. As we're sure you're aware, the actor previously appeared in the MCU, but his Crossbones tenure was short-lived.

Grillo played ruthless S.H.I.E.L.D. strike team leader Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and while he did get the opportunity to suit-up as Crossbones in Civil War, the villain was killed-off in the opening scene.

The actor has made it clear that he wasn't happy about this in previous interviews, revealing that he very nearly turned down the opportunity to reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame.

"The trajectory of Crossbones took a turn, and he was out of the series really quickly, right," Grillo said in a 2021 interview with CinemaBlend.com. "And I was a little pissed off about it because, y’know, I signed a seven-picture deal with them. And it was like, ‘Oh, you're going to be part of the Marvel Universe, right?’ And it didn't happen. And so they called me and they said, ‘Look, we need you to come down for a week for Avengers,’ and I'm like, ‘For what?’ And they go, ‘Well, we can't…’ I'm like, ‘No, I'm not doing it.’ So I hung up. I get a call back. I'm like, ‘I'm not coming. Leave me alone’ And like… who am I? Who am I, right?"

Grillo has now revealed that Marvel almost fired him on a number of occasions - but not because of his past comments.

ComicBook.com asked the actor about his upcoming DCU projects, and he explained that he was hesitant to reveal any details because he got in trouble for saying too much during his Marvel Studios days.

"You know, unfortunately, there's nothing I can really say that wouldn't get me in trouble. So I kind of have to step back and go, 'I take the fifth.' I am so bad at this. Like, Marvel almost fired me 36 f*cking times because I don't know. I never want to lie. And so, I do that a little too much. But I've been warned."

To be honest, we don't recall Grillo dropping or even hinting at any major plot details while doing press for his MCU movies, but he clearly said something that the studio considered a big enough spoiler to warrant a stern telling off!

ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 9/20/2024, 2:35 PM
Hope he gets a better experience with James Gunn. He is already in the first 3 projects. Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2.
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/20/2024, 2:38 PM
His Crossbones was pretty good. Shame he didn't get the chance to flesh him out more
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/20/2024, 2:40 PM
I'd wanna fire him 36 [frick]ing times too.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/20/2024, 2:40 PM
I dunno I both like and dislike Grillo.

He's never struck me as the type to care soo much about the material...like he had a good job... but he shit on them with all those comments in the past. Sounded pretty ungrateful.

Also he often plays the same character type...just saw the new episode of Tulsa King, and he's again playing the same kind of guy...it seems. His range is meh...I mean Tatum's has more range lol
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/20/2024, 2:44 PM
I do like him. However,he did like to pick at marvel.
kazuma
kazuma - 9/20/2024, 2:50 PM
I get it. If I signed a contract for 7 movies, I'd be pretty pissed it it was cut down to 2. 4-6 is a bit more understandable as thing can change through time, but two movies is to quick imo.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/20/2024, 3:01 PM
So he signed a 7 picture deal and then got mad he died in the second, but then hung up on them for the 3rd and effectively shut the door on all the other appearances. The MCU isn't entirely linear, seems short sighted to jump to the conclusion he wouldn't have seen out his deal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 3:07 PM
@Itwasme - plus correct me if I’m wrong but a multi picture deal doesn’t mean that you will appear in more movies but it just gives them the option for it.

I remember Aaron Taylor Johnson also signing a multi film deal and we all know what happened with Pietro in AOU.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/20/2024, 3:05 PM
I kinda see where he's coming from, but only if Crossbones was always supposed to have a meatier role. If you signed on for 7 movies that were basically cameos, then that's on you lol.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/20/2024, 3:05 PM
He’s a dick notoriously but he was good as Crossbones
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/20/2024, 3:06 PM
I thought he was great on Kingdom, but he just comes off bitter as far as the Crossbones thing goes. Yeah, I'd be disappointed but Crossbones has never come off as someone that needed that much attention devoted to them as a villain. His character served his purpose.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/20/2024, 3:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I think Crossbones should have been given more.

He fired the killsh🎯t into Steve Rodgers, and is one of the most noticeable henchmen in comics.
🪙 🪙
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 3:27 PM
I don’t remember him ever giving a spoiler but maybe I’m wrong otherwise I don’t know why they would try to fire him…

It is unfortunate his Brock Rumlow/Crossbones only appeared in 2 films (and as variants in EG and What If) because he could have been a nice recurring antagonist but given how truncated things have to be with these films , it also makes sense to move onto the next villain aswell.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the character was fine as he was and now I’m looking forward to the role he has in the DCU since I like Grillo as an actor.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/20/2024, 3:32 PM
Ah yes Crossbones, might as well have been goon #5
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/20/2024, 3:33 PM
Frank is so tiny. Saw him at a gym once.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/20/2024, 3:39 PM
I don't think this would have been a matter of him (almost) getting fired for spoiling anything, but just for being terribly contentious, and for an overall semi-minor supporting role at that.

