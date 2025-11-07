ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Variant Covers Reveal The SMILE-Inspired Monstrous Absolute Joker

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Variant Covers Reveal The SMILE-Inspired Monstrous Absolute Joker

Newly revealed variant covers for next February's Absolute Batman #15 fully pull back the curtain on the terrifying Absolute Universe version of The Joker, and he looks a lot like Smile's Entity...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Next February's Absolute Batman #15 will finally pull back the curtain on the Absolute Joker's backstory. This monstrous version of the Clown Prince of Crime is even more terrifying than his deranged counterpart in the main DC Universe, and these variant covers are nightmare-inducing.

Illustrated by Jock, Ben Oliver, Brian Bolland, Sanford Greene, Felix Leon, and Dave Wilkins, these paint a monstrous image of the iconic villain, who will clearly give this alternate reality's bulky Batman the fight of his life.

The Absolute Joker can transform into an enormous demonic monster, but in his human form, he could easily be mistaken for the classic comic book portrayal of Bruce Wayne. In fact, he's a reclusive billionaire with a darker alter ego, making this alternate reality version of The Joker an interesting parallel to Batman. 

Looking over the cover art below, it's hard not to be reminded of the Entity from the Smile movies. Whether that served as inspiration is hard to say, but Scott Snyder explained his approach to the Absolute Joker in an interview last year. 

"We’ve definitely given as much thought to him as we have to Bruce. He’s a character that really haunts the whole story," the writer teased. "Also, for anyone worried that he’s going to come in early and steal the show, he really — as somebody who wields the sort of power he wields — is extremely hard to get to. Very final-boss energy, where he remains in the background of the story for quite a while."

"But there’s an interesting, twisted reflection of Bruce Wayne with [this Joker]. It’s mentioned in issue 1: He’s the one who has traveled around. He’s the one who’s had the best training," the writer added. "He’s the one who has had every advantage, and also uses it in the way that Joker would. He’s not crazy — my take on the Joker is, he’s not crazy."

"[The Joker] is the person that’s going to stand in the way, with every kind of power structure, every penny, every amount of wealth, every kind of weapon, everything that Bruce Wayne would wield, should he have been that predatory," he noted. "That’s going to be this Joker. He’s as final boss as the final boss gets for a Batman."

Snyder has told some of the best Joker stories ever, including "Death of the Family," "Endgame," and "The Batman Who Laughs." With that in mind, we have faith in him delivering something special here. 

Check out these new Absolute Batman #15 variant covers below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he’s been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art by JOCK
Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
On Sale FEBRUARY 2026

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN Writer Reveals New Look At Absolute Universe's Unique Take On Zatanna
Related:

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN Writer Reveals New Look At Absolute Universe's Unique Take On Zatanna
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Cover Reveals A New Look At Controversial Redesign For Harley Quinn
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Cover Reveals A New Look At Controversial Redesign For Harley Quinn

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 11/7/2025, 8:48 AM
I dunno man...
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 11/7/2025, 9:23 AM
This series is [frick]ing awesome. Ya'll can hate all you want, but it's doing something cool and different in comics to known characters. Would we rather another clone/fake death/side-kick takes mantle/hero turn villain/villain turn hero/opposite gender version of hero, comics storyline for the 10000th time? I haven't read the others, but Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman have been really dope iterations of them.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/7/2025, 9:39 AM
It's Venom with extra steps.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder