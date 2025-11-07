ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 Variant Covers Reveal The SMILE-Inspired Monstrous Absolute Joker

Next February's Absolute Batman #15 will finally pull back the curtain on the Absolute Joker's backstory. This monstrous version of the Clown Prince of Crime is even more terrifying than his deranged counterpart in the main DC Universe, and these variant covers are nightmare-inducing.

Illustrated by Jock, Ben Oliver, Brian Bolland, Sanford Greene, Felix Leon, and Dave Wilkins, these paint a monstrous image of the iconic villain, who will clearly give this alternate reality's bulky Batman the fight of his life.

The Absolute Joker can transform into an enormous demonic monster, but in his human form, he could easily be mistaken for the classic comic book portrayal of Bruce Wayne. In fact, he's a reclusive billionaire with a darker alter ego, making this alternate reality version of The Joker an interesting parallel to Batman.

Looking over the cover art below, it's hard not to be reminded of the Entity from the Smile movies. Whether that served as inspiration is hard to say, but Scott Snyder explained his approach to the Absolute Joker in an interview last year.

"We’ve definitely given as much thought to him as we have to Bruce. He’s a character that really haunts the whole story," the writer teased. "Also, for anyone worried that he’s going to come in early and steal the show, he really — as somebody who wields the sort of power he wields — is extremely hard to get to. Very final-boss energy, where he remains in the background of the story for quite a while."

"But there’s an interesting, twisted reflection of Bruce Wayne with [this Joker]. It’s mentioned in issue 1: He’s the one who has traveled around. He’s the one who’s had the best training," the writer added. "He’s the one who has had every advantage, and also uses it in the way that Joker would. He’s not crazy — my take on the Joker is, he’s not crazy."

"[The Joker] is the person that’s going to stand in the way, with every kind of power structure, every penny, every amount of wealth, every kind of weapon, everything that Bruce Wayne would wield, should he have been that predatory," he noted. "That’s going to be this Joker. He’s as final boss as the final boss gets for a Batman."

Snyder has told some of the best Joker stories ever, including "Death of the Family," "Endgame," and "The Batman Who Laughs." With that in mind, we have faith in him delivering something special here.

Check out these new Absolute Batman #15 variant covers below.

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he’s been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by JOCK

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale FEBRUARY 2026