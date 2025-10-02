AEW X DC Will Feature The First All Elite Wrestling/DC Comics Crossover With "Cosmic" Implications

DC Comics and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have announced plans for their first team-up in an electrifying crossover that "unites two powerhouse universes in a bold new storytelling experience."

As we first revealed on TheRingReport.com, the collaboration will bring the Justice League and AEW's top wrestling talent together in a high-octane, two-issue comic book event, launching with a special preview edition available exclusively to fans at this month's New York Comic Con.

DC and AEW will also co-promote DC K.O., the DC Comics event launching in October from acclaimed creators Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, across AEW's TV shows, digital platforms, and social media channels. The collaboration will culminate in DC Comics serving as the presenting sponsor for AEW's marquee pay-per-view event, Full Gear, live from Newark, New Jersey.

This collaboration isn't that surprising, as AEW airs on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platforms (the parent company of DC). There's been the odd crossover tease before, but this marks the first time the two worlds will fully collide.

Here's the official description of the comic that will bring AEW and DC together on the page:

AEW has built a universe as rich and dramatic as any comic book — where stories unfold through grit, passion, and unforgettable rivalries. Now, that universe leaps from the ring to the page in a 48-page, two-part comic book saga written by Steve Orlando, illustrated by Travis Mercer, with covers by Lucas Meyer. In this epic tale, AEW’s finest — including Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, and Kenny Omega — team up with legendary DC Super Heroes including Aquaman, Batman, Nightwing, Green Lanterns Guy Gardner and John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Zatanna, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Together, they must recover the Big Galactic Belt and prevent a cosmic catastrophe.

Those of you attending NYCC will be the first to experience the AEW/DC crossover with a limited-edition preview and two can't-miss events:

Friday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET—Javits Center, Room 409: AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan will join former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, with prolific comic writer Steve Orlando, artist Travis Mercer and moderator Frankie Smith, who will come together for a unique panel conversation, "Heroes, Villains, Spaces In-Between: Pro Wrestling and Comic Storytelling." The discussion will look at where the worlds of wrestling and comics converge within AEW.

Saturday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET—Javits Center, DC Comics Booth #4365: Meet AEW stars Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy, alongside DC’s Steve Orlando, Lucas Meyer and Travis Mercer for a special signing of the preview comic. Wristbands for this signing will be available on Saturday morning in the DC Booth between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET.

The collaboration reaches its peak with AEW Full Gear, presented by DC Comics, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The pay-per-view will be available to U.S. subscribers on HBO Max with supported devices.