BATMAN: HUSH And SPIDER-MAN: BLUE Writer Jeph Loeb Returns To Marvel For New X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE Story

Marvel Comics has announced that Daredevil: Yellow writer and former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb is making his return to the publisher to write a backup story in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1...

By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025
For 50 years, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1 has remained one of the most important moments in Marvel Comics history, reshaping the X-Men forever.

Starting in May, Marvel celebrates its milestone anniversary with an all-new event revisiting key X-Men storylines in a series of Giant-Size X-Men one-shots, including Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse which features a "Revelations" backup story by Eisner Award-winning writer Jeph Loeb, an architect behind the original Age of Apocalypse, and artist Simone Di Meo. 

Loeb is best known for writing stories like Spider-Man: Blue and Daredevil: Yellow, not to mention Batman: Hush for DC Comics. He was also in charge of Marvel Television before Marvel Studios took over starting with 2021's WandaVision

Across the five anniversary one-shots, the "Revelations" backup stories will reveal hidden lore behind each story and set up exciting present-day developments. In Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1, Loeb returns to the iconic dystopian future he helped create.

Age of Apocalypse shook the X-Men to their core in the '90s, and now, one of the era’s most prolific creators is back to reignite the groundbreaking storyline just in time for its major milestone anniversary. 

Discussing his Marvel return, Loeb said, "In 1995, I was extremely lucky to be part of one of the biggest stories to hit the X-Men with Age of Apocalypse, writing both Astonishing X-Men and X-Man. Now, thirty years later, join me and the superstar artist of tomorrow - Simone Di Meo - as we return to this doomed timeline with some of the greatest X-Men characters ever!"

What if these critical moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone?

It's said that readers will get to experience Giant-Size X-Men #1, The Dark Phoenix Saga, Age of Apocalypse, and more pivotal X-sagas from an all-new, all-different perspective across five time-bending one-shots by acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and celebrated artists Adam Kubert, Rod Reis, C.F. Villa and more. 

Check out Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse's main cover by Adam Kubert along with a variant cover by Simone Di Meo, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

GSAOA2025001-Cover

GSAOA2025001-Di-Meo

The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion! Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala Khan is only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever! Following Giant-Size X-Men #1 and Giant-Size Dark Phoenix #1, Kamala finds herself stuck in the darkest future of all in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1!

Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can’t find what’s left of the X-Men, she’ll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises...but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience!

GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art by C.F. VILLA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Revelations Story by JEPH LOEB & SIMONE DI MEO
On Sale 6/25

