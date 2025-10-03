KNULL Comic Book Series Will Pit The Returning King In Black Against The Queen In Black: Hela!

Knull made his not-so-triumphant return in this Wednesday's Venom #250, the milestone issue by writers Al Ewing and Charles Soule and artists Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez and Todd Nauck, resurfacing as a helpless prisoner of Hela, now calling herself the Queen in Black.

But fear not, the King in Black will escape to reclaim his throne next January in Knull, a five-issue limited series written by Ewing and Tom Waltz, with art by Juanan Ramirez. The dark conflict brewing between two of Marvel's most powerful supervillains reportedly "sets the stage for a major Marvel storyline erupting next year."

Those of you who missed this pivotal issue can pick it up next month when it returns to comic book stores with a second printing, featuring new versions of Carlos Gomez and Greg Capullo's variant covers.

It's said that we can also look forward to learning more about the new Knull series and how the Queen in Black will impact Venom and the wider Marvel Universe next week at the "Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel" at New York Comic Con.

Here's the big Queen in Black reveal from Venom #250, in case you missed it:

Marvel Comics has also released an updated description for next year's Knull series:

RETURN OF THE KING! Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captor thinks Knull has nothing to fight back with -- but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it... and take his revenge.

Sony was positioning Knull as the big bad of its Marvel Universe. Andy Serkis played the villain in a few scenes in Venom: The Last Dance, but plans for a cameo in Kraven the Hunter were scrapped. The studio has since abandoned its Spider-Man-adjacent slate.

Check out the Second Printing covers for Venom #250 below, along with a new variant cover for Knull #1 by Rafael Albuquerque.

VENOM #250 – SECOND PRINTING!

Written by AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by TERRY DODSON, CARLOS GOMEZ & TODD NAUCK

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Second Printing Variant Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

Second Printing Virgin Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

On Sale 11/19

KNULL #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMIREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

On Sale 1/14