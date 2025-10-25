KNULL: Marvel Comics Celebrates The King In Black's Return With Bonkers New Knullified Variant Covers

The King in Black is back! Knull made his long-dreaded return in last month's Venom #250 and will headline his first-ever solo series next January, all of which is paving the way for Queen in Black, an epic symbiote event coming next year.

To mark the iconic supervillain's resurgence, a new collection of "Knullified Variant Covers" will hit stands in December. Drawn by some of today's leading artists, these new pieces twist our favourite heroes into dark versions of the God of Symbiotes.

Emerging from the void during Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom seminal run, Knull became the comic book supervillain of the decade, headlining the 2020 crossover, King in Black. It took the combined might of Marvel’s greatest heroes to stop him and his symbiote army from conquering Earth.

Now, he begins a new reign of terror, but first, he must reclaim his throne from a startling usurper—Hela, the newly proclaimed Queen in Black. We'll follow his path of destruction to amass new power in Knull, a five-issue limited series by current Venom scribe Al Ewing, rising star writer Tom Waltz (Wolverine: Blood Hunt), and symbiote superstar Juanan Ramirez (Eddie Brock: Carnage).

Here's the official description for Knull #1:

Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captor thinks Knull has nothing to fight back with -- but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it... and take his revenge.

Check out 19 of the 20 "Knullified Variant Covers" below, and stay tuned for more on Marvel Comics' plans for the King in Black as we have it.

On Sale 12/3

DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Knullified Variant Cover By MATEUS MANHANINI

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41 Knullified Variant Cover By FRANCESCO MANNA

On Sale 12/10

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #5 Knullified Variant Cover By SALVADOR LARROCA

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 Knullified Variant Cover By CLAYTON CRAIN

INFERNAL HULK #2 Knullified Variant Cover By LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL #1 Knullified Variant Cover By GERARDO SANDOVAL

NEW AVENGERS #7 Knullified Variant Cover By AARON KUDER

NOVA: CENTURION #2 Knullified Variant Cover By SCOTT HEPBURN

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8 Knullified Variant Cover By NIC KLEIN

On Sale 12/17

AVENGERS #33 Knullified Variant Cover By ADAM POLLINA

BATTLEWORLD #4 Knullified Variant Cover By ELIZABETH TORQUE

BLACK CAT #5 Knullified Variant Cover By ROGE ANTONIO

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #2 Knullified Variant Cover By GERMAN PERALTA

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #15 Knullified Variant Cover By BJORN BARENDS

PLANET SHE-HULK #2 Knullified Variant Cover By LELIO BONACCORSO

THOR #5 Knullified Variant Cover By NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 12/24

1776 #2 KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

SPIDER-MAN '94 #4 KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

THE WILL OF DOOM #1 KNULLIFIED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN