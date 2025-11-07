Marvel Comics Announces Iron Fist's Long-Awaited Return In DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN

Marvel Comics Announces Iron Fist's Long-Awaited Return In DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN

Marvel Comics has announced a new limited series heralding the long-awaited return of Iron Fist, Lin Lie. The series will also reveal what's next for Danny Rand following his stint as the Undead Iron Fist.

By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next February, Lin Lie, a.k.a. Iron Fist, returns in Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun. Written by Yifan Jiang (Eternals: 500-Year War) and illustrated by Paco Medina (Venom), the five-issue comic book series marks the long-awaited next chapter in Lin Lie's journey as the new Iron Fist.

Described as a major turning point in Lin Lie's heroic saga, Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun is the perfect jumping-on point for newcomers to the breakout character. The series sees Lin Lie lead a group of Marvel's greatest martial artists against his villainous brother, Lin Feng, in his most intense battle yet.

The series also promises to explore the future of the Iron Fist mantle, including what’s next for Danny Rand, spinning directly out of his current adventures in The Undead Iron Fist.

Here's the description for Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun:

THE SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES ARE FALLING!

As demonic forces march their conquering army across the Seven Heavenly Cities, the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is IRON FIST! However, as more cities fall and the demonic forces swell, he’ll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of Elektra, White Tiger, White Fox, Pei, Karnak, and Fooh be enough to stem the tide...or is Lin Lie destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames?

"As much as I love so many Marvel characters, the K'un-Lun/Iron Fist corner of the universe has always been the closest to my heart," Jiang said. "And as someone who's been with Lin Lie almost from the very beginning, I feel the weight of the huge responsibility to take care of him in his next chapter. On top of all that, I know we're here to entertain you, so trust me-- you won't see the punches coming!"

Medina added, "I'm so happy and excited to be working on this new Iron Fist series! It's something completely new and full of challenges for me. I've already had fun doing some designs, and now I'm really focused on creating the most immersive story possible. Thanks to Yifan, I'm filling up on references and lots of details to make this world more real!"

"I love Lin Lie’s Iron Fist design, created by Jim Cheung, and I think it's going to be an honor for me to give my own version," the artist continued. "There’s lots of fighting and martial arts poses—how could I not be excited?"

Take a look at Leinil Francis Yu's cover for Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the biggest developments in this series.

image host

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #1 (OF 5)
Written by YIFAN JIANG
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 2/18

The Road To Marvel Comics' Rumored Reboot Begins In WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON
Ending Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Might Be One Of Marvel’s Biggest Mistakes
