Marvel Comics Is Planning To Make CYCLOPS As Popular As Wolverine With Upcoming Solo Series

Wolverine has long been Marvel Comics' most popular mutant, a status that eventually extended to live-action in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies.

Logan started as a supporting character in the X-Men comics, but in the 1980s, Chris Claremont brought him to the forefront in a way that has seen him remain one of the publisher's biggest draws. Now, Marvel Comics hopes to do the same for Cyclops.

A new Cyclops series was announced at New York Comic Con earlier this month. X-Men line editor Tom Brevoort has explained that the intention is to use this comic as a launching platform for Scott Summers to get the star treatment many fans feel he deserves.

"I’m super excited about this book," he shared. "The intention with this was to do for Cyclops, was to do a Cyclops story that was the equivalent of the original Wolverine limited series that tells you everything you need to know about this guy in one story."

"And so the book is, Cyclops, he’s in a plane crash. His visor is shattered," Brevoort continued. "He’s got a young mutant that he’s gotta protect and shepherd to safety as they are hunted through the woodlands by the Reavers. It’s super cool, and I can’t wait for you guys to take a look at it."

Cyclops is the leader of the X-Men and has often taken centre stage in the team's comics. It wasn't too long ago that he was a revolutionary and on the verge of becoming the next Magneto, though Marvel Comics eventually walked back on that (much to the relief of many readers).

Age of Revelation, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off this month and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history.

It’s time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind’s fate and ensure their dream isn’t darkened by the "Shadows of Tomorrow."

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he’s separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It’s a tale of the X-Men’s leader at his most savage core!

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 2/11