Marvel Comics Is Planning To Make CYCLOPS As Popular As Wolverine With Upcoming Solo Series

Marvel Comics editor Tom Brevoort has revealed that the upcoming Cyclops series is intended to make Scott Summers as popular as Wolverine. Is it an impossible task for the publisher, or is it long overdue?

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics
Source: Popverse

Wolverine has long been Marvel Comics' most popular mutant, a status that eventually extended to live-action in 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies.

Logan started as a supporting character in the X-Men comics, but in the 1980s, Chris Claremont brought him to the forefront in a way that has seen him remain one of the publisher's biggest draws. Now, Marvel Comics hopes to do the same for Cyclops. 

A new Cyclops series was announced at New York Comic Con earlier this month. X-Men line editor Tom Brevoort has explained that the intention is to use this comic as a launching platform for Scott Summers to get the star treatment many fans feel he deserves.

"I’m super excited about this book," he shared. "The intention with this was to do for Cyclops, was to do a Cyclops story that was the equivalent of the original Wolverine limited series that tells you everything you need to know about this guy in one story."

"And so the book is, Cyclops, he’s in a plane crash. His visor is shattered," Brevoort continued. "He’s got a young mutant that he’s gotta protect and shepherd to safety as they are hunted through the woodlands by the Reavers. It’s super cool, and I can’t wait for you guys to take a look at it."

Cyclops is the leader of the X-Men and has often taken centre stage in the team's comics. It wasn't too long ago that he was a revolutionary and on the verge of becoming the next Magneto, though Marvel Comics eventually walked back on that (much to the relief of many readers). 

Age of Revelation, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off this month and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history.

It’s time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind’s fate and ensure their dream isn’t darkened by the "Shadows of Tomorrow."

You can learn more about what to expect from Cyclops below. 

image host

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he’s separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It’s a tale of the X-Men’s leader at his most savage core!

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO
Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI
On Sale 2/11

OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 10/26/2025, 6:56 AM
Not saying this book can’t be good, but in general comparing where Logan, and superheroes, were in 1982 to where they are now, you’ll simply never get another Wolverine, especially when you’re building off a guy we already know so much about. I say all this as a Cyclops fan.

I just don’t think any X-Men character, except I guess Wolverine (the guy whose entire point was the reader and the other characters knew nothing about him) really makes sense as the solo lead of a book. Using Scott is particularly insane, because his whole deal is that he’s the leader of the X-Men. Remove that and you lose some of his best stuff unless it’s a deliberate comparison.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/26/2025, 7:24 AM
So they go with the comics and make him a douchebag, good.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/26/2025, 8:00 AM
Always my favorite
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/26/2025, 8:00 AM
Cyclops is my favorite comic character and has been since I was kid. But I really don't think its possible to make him as popular as Wolverine. At least not with comics alone. Not enough people read comics to get him to that level.

What will need to happen is the new MCU X-Men movie will need to make him as awesome as Captain America was in those movies if they stand any kind of chance of making him over the top popular like Wolverine.

X-Men '97 did a great job of showing how awesome Cyclops can be and how much people can like him when done well. It was a good start. But they'll need to continue that over multiple mediums. The animated series, comics, AND the MCU movie will all need to work together to put him over.

The problem is so much damage has been done to the character for so long, and non-comic fans just think of him as a douchey boyscout and jealous boyfriend thanks to the old animated series and the Fox-Men films. He's so much more than that. He's the perfect flawed character. He's not perfect like Captain America. He's not designed to be everyone's favorite like Wolverine.

He's the guy that makes the hard and unpopular, yet necessary decisions. He's the guy that other characters get pissed at because he gives the orders that no one wants to follow because of how emotionally difficult they are to accept. He's the guy that fights for his girl even when a 200 year old guy shows up and tries to steal her away from him. (Something Wolverine has been known to do with more women than just Jean.)

As a Cyclops fan I would prefer he didn't reach Logan's popularity if it means changing these things about him. He SHOULD continue being the leader making the difficult decisions.

DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 10/26/2025, 8:25 AM
@CorndogBurglar - first off: Ew. Hope was 16. And Second, Cyclops should have met in the middle with Cap and did a unified front with the X-Men at the head.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/26/2025, 10:34 AM
@DENNISsystem - What?
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 10/26/2025, 10:59 AM
@CorndogBurglar - oops, damn mobile site. Replied to the wrong person. I agree with you.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/26/2025, 11:06 AM
@DENNISsystem - haha. All good man. I was so confused lol
Astroman
Astroman - 10/26/2025, 11:13 AM
@CorndogBurglar - well said.
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 10/26/2025, 8:21 AM
Wanna make cyclops popular? Stop making him Magneto-Lite and make him a Superhero again.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/26/2025, 9:16 AM
When I was a kid he was. Not sure how they could do that now.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 10/26/2025, 9:41 AM
The writer has been told that Cyclops will get center stage in the MCU. The comics are simply support for the films now.

One of the reasons that XMen worked so well in the 80s was that the writing was consistent and the crossovers were fewer. There was real continuity. I can't even imagine trying to read XMen at this point. Everyone has been killed and resurrected or whatever by so many writers and there are so many plot holes / timelines etc. that it's no longer enjoyable.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/26/2025, 11:11 AM
@Simonsonrules - The deaths are one thing, but thats a comics industry problem as a whole. My big problem with X-Men comics is how they just refuse to stop making them victims. They have these hack writers that keep shoving their political nonsense into it instead of just telling good, fun, heroic stories. Sometimes its okay to have an alien race show up to cause trouble. Sometimes its okay to have a nerd in a white business suit capture them and try to kill them a murderous funhouse.

Also, the power creep is insane. They have made everyone so insanely powerful, as if being more powerful somehow makes a character better or more interesting. It doesn't.
GenD
GenD - 10/26/2025, 11:10 AM
Ehh needs a better logo.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/26/2025, 11:12 AM
Cyclops is a great character however Wolverine is on another level of popularity and I just don't think it's possible to make him as popular.

