Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At The Ultimate Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver In July's ULTIMATES #14

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at this July's Ultimate Universe titles, including the debut of the Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver! That's not the only big revelation on the way, though...

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This summer, everything we've grown to love about the new Ultimate Universe will be at stake.

With the Maker's return just a few months away, all five hit ongoing titles are firing on all cylinders, captivating fans with startling revelations and exciting character introductions, including the debut of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Ultimates #14.

Plus, the Ultimate Universe's first-ever event series continues in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a thrilling inter-series crossover, as Miles Morales leads the Ultimates team to the mysterious land of Wakanda

Wanda and Pietro haven't undergone a major change here, though both are sporting redesigned costumes. However, like their Earth-616 counterpart, it seems they'll start as villains, this time working for the Hellfire Club rather than Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. 

You can discover more about what's on the horizon with the reveal of July's Ultimate issues...

ULTSMINCURSION2025002-Cover

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn’t want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)
Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 7/9

ULTBLAP2024018-Cover

BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?! Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T’Challa defend against mystic mayhem?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 7/16

ULTMTS2024014-Cover

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates’ next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club’s strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

ULTIMATES #14
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 7/30

ULTSM2024019-Cover

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 7/23

ULTWOLV2025007-Cover

...IN LIMBO? Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don’t miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 7/2

ULTXM2024017-Cover

OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR! Hisako has been missing, but Nico’s undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren’t going to give up Armor without a fight... What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 7/16

