Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At The Ultimate Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver In July's ULTIMATES #14

This summer, everything we've grown to love about the new Ultimate Universe will be at stake.

With the Maker's return just a few months away, all five hit ongoing titles are firing on all cylinders, captivating fans with startling revelations and exciting character introductions, including the debut of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Ultimates #14.

Plus, the Ultimate Universe's first-ever event series continues in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a thrilling inter-series crossover, as Miles Morales leads the Ultimates team to the mysterious land of Wakanda

Wanda and Pietro haven't undergone a major change here, though both are sporting redesigned costumes. However, like their Earth-616 counterpart, it seems they'll start as villains, this time working for the Hellfire Club rather than Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

You can discover more about what's on the horizon with the reveal of July's Ultimate issues...

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn’t want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/9

BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?! Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T’Challa defend against mystic mayhem?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 7/16

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates’ next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club’s strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

ULTIMATES #14

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 7/30

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 7/23

...IN LIMBO? Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don’t miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 7/2

OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR! Hisako has been missing, but Nico’s undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren’t going to give up Armor without a fight... What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/16